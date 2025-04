Record number of flu fatalities in N.H. this season

More people have died in New Hampshire from the flu this season than in any other season on record, according to the state.

There have been 71 deaths attributed to influenza this season, one of them a child, according to the weekly report from the Department of Health and Human Services. This is the highest number since record keeping began 30 years ago. At least one death has occurred in all 10 of the state’s counties.

I got my flu vaccine back in the fall. I hope you did, too.