Coldest nights are a lot less cold in Concord

Over 30 years, the average coldest temperature reached during the year in Concord – a cloudless night in mid-winter, usually – has risen more than 7 degrees Fahrenheit, one of the fastest increases in the country, reports Axios Generate. (full story here)
The 30-year average coldest temperature for 1995-2024 compared to 1951-1980 was higher in 97% of the 243 locations analyzed by Climate Central, a research and communications group. The group’s analysis is based on data from NOAA’s Regional Climate Centers.
This isn’t a regional issues, either: two of the most affected places were Reno, Nevada and Anchorage, Alaska.
Why I have a redbud in full blossom and opossums are know “ native”!