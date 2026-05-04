NH patents through April 25

Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire in the week through April 25.

Methods and Software for Providing Targeted Advertising to a Product Program

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12614209 B2, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by James L. Jacobs, II, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods and software for providing targeted advertising to a product program.”

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Footwear Cleats Device

REBEKAH BEVIN, Claremont, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12611010 B2, initially filed March 7, 2024) developed by Rebekah Bevin, Claremont, New Hampshire, and Mathew Cardinali, Portland, Maine, for “Footwear cleats device.”

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Power Monitoring Circuitry and Method for Reducing Leakage Current in RF Generators

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12611243 B2, initially filed July 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Jesse A. Smith, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; David Hubelbank, Newmarket, New Hampshire; and Jeffrey S. Reaume, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Power monitoring circuitry and method for reducing leakage current in RF generators.”

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Systems for Superimposing a Virtual Display on a Physical Spine

An inventor from Franconia, New Hampshire, Philipp K. Lang has been awarded a patent (No. US 12611256 B2, initially filed July 11, 2023) for “Systems for superimposing a virtual display on a physical spine.”

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Embedded Sensor System for Measurement and Monitoring of the Pore Solution Electrical Resistivity in Concrete Materials and Structures

THE PENN STATE RESEARCH FOUNDATION, University Park, Panama has been assigned a patent (No. US 12613209 B2, initially filed May 11, 2022) developed by six inventors Farshad Rajabipour, State College, Pennsylvania; Andrew Drach, Austin, Texas; Nima Kargah-Ostadi, Alexandria, Virginia; Gopakumar Kaladharan, State College, Pennsylvania; Kostiantyn Vasylevskyi, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Borys Drach, Las Cruces, New Mexico, for “Embedded sensor system for measurement and monitoring of the pore solution electrical resistivity in concrete materials and structures.”

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Combustion Section for a Turbine Engine

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Evendale, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12613035 B1, initially filed Sept. 16, 2024) developed by Keith W. Wilkinson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Combustion section for a turbine engine.”

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Test Device, Method and Assembly

CHARM SCIENCES, INC., Lawrence, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12613243 B1, initially filed Aug. 18, 2021) developed by Robert J Markovsky, Brentwood, New Hampshire, and Cody Thiboult, Candia, New Hampshire, for “Test device, method and assembly.”

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Nozzle for a Laser Processing System

MC MACHINERY SYSTEMS, INC., Elk Grove Village, Illinois has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1124062 S1, initially filed May 25, 2023) developed by four inventors Kenneth Woods, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brenda Melius, Hanover, New Hampshire; Takayuki Hirano, Hoffman Estates, Illinois; and Ryan Conroy, Schaumburg, Illinois, for “Nozzle for a laser processing system.”

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Using Sample Question Embeddings to Choose Between an LLM Interfacing Model and a Non-LLM Interfacing Model

BOX, INC., Redwood City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12614080 B2, initially filed Dec. 27, 2023) developed by Denis Grenader, Dover, New Hampshire, and Benjamin John Kus, Alameda, California, for “Using sample question embeddings to choose between an LLM interfacing model and a non-LLM interfacing model.”

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Stacked FET With Low Parasitic-Capacitance Gate

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12615817 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by five inventors Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; Jay William Strane, Wappinger Falls, New York; and Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Stacked FET with low parasitic-capacitance gate.”

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Methods and Software for Providing Targeted Advertising to a Product Program

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12614209 B2, initially filed April 10, 2023) developed by James L. Jacobs, II, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods and software for providing targeted advertising to a product program.”

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Footwear Cleats Device

REBEKAH BEVIN, Claremont, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12611010 B2, initially filed March 7, 2024) developed by Rebekah Bevin, Claremont, New Hampshire, and Mathew Cardinali, Portland, Maine, for “Footwear cleats device.”

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Crystalline Forms of N-(4-(4-(Cyclopropylmethyl)piperazine-1-Carbonyl)phenyl)quinoline-8-Sulfonamide

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12612381 B2, initially filed Jan. 14, 2022) developed by eight inventors Jose Luis Rios Lizarraga, Somerville, Massachusetts; Eric Simone, West Newbury, Massachusetts; Jacob P. Sizemore, Dickinson, Texas; Shijie Zhang, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jeffrey D. Wilson, Ipswich, Massachusetts; Liting Guo, Suzhou, China; Mahmoud Mirmehrabi, Halifax, Canada; and Yeqing Su, Halifax, Canada, for “Crystalline forms of n-(4-(4-(cyclopropylmethyl)piperazine-1-carbonyl)phenyl)quinoline-8-sulfonamide.”