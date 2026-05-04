Vermont’s ‘birth dearth’ is even starker than New Hampshire’s. Why?

Northern New England is at the forefront of the country’s decline in births and subsequent rise in median age. Vermont is seeing it the most, however; it’s population is actually declining slightly.

SevenDays VT, the well-respected independent publication, has a long article looking at it. You can read it here.

It talks about some obvious reasons, such as high housing costs, but admits there are no obvious solutions. After all, housing costs are just as outrageous in New Hampshire, if not more so.

Declining births is an issue over much of the globe, not just industrialized countries. For reasons that are much debated, birth rates that has been falling steadily as the world got more urbanized began falling much more rapidly within the past decade.