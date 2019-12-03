It took 14 rounds (!) but we have a winner in our ranked-choice presidential primary

That's 375 ballots (on the table) from envelopes (on the floor). More came later.

Many newspaper subscribers like to cut things out of the paper and mail them to each other so perhaps it’s not surprising that we got far more responses than I expected in our mock ranked-choice voting ballot of the Democratic primary.

A total of 384 ballots were counted. It took 14 rounds to get a majority winner – we had to reduce the original 16 candidates (I made up the ballot before some dropouts and some additions) to just 3!

All the details will be in my column in next Tuesday’s Monitor.