Genetic history may be lurking in old apple trees on your property

All around the world there are programs to save samples, usually seeds, of many types of plants in hopes of preserving genetic diversity as human beings alter every aspect of the planet.

One of these is starting up in Milton, N.H., but it doesn’t use seeds. It’s looking for old trees that carry forgotten varieties of apples, so they can be grafted onto rootstock and grow anew.

Want to learn more? Then click here and read!