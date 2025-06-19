Everything you wish you didn’t have to know about why ticks carry so many diseases

An online news source with the clumsy name The Conversation has a long, well-reported piece on why ticks carry so many bad diseases. You can read it here.
Contained in every bite of this infuriating, insatiable pest is also a trove of social, environmental and epidemiological history. In many cases, human actions long ago are the reason ticks carry these diseases so widely today. And that’s what makes ticks fascinating for environmental historians like me.
New Hampshire folks will be familiar with some of these such as deer population explosion but there’ are other ‘s more to it.