NH bill would limit telecoms’ sale of our location data

There’s a couple of proposed bills in New Hampshire that would sharply limit phone and telecom companies from selling location data scarfed from the always-on corporate spy pretending to be a phone that we carry at all times.

As NHPR notes (story is here) proposals in the Senate and in the House would let consumers whose data is sold without consent to take legal action against telecom companies.

I suspect they will die and/or go to study committees. Every year the Legislature sees a slew of cutting-edge privacy bills that never go anywhere.