Do those networked doorbells break New Hampshire wiretapping laws?

New Hampshire is one of 12 states that require everybody who is in a conversation consent to audio recording because it can be done. (That’s why reporters as “do you mind if I record this interview?” instead of just turning on the app.)

But those networked doorbells-flash-surveillance-devices like Ring record audio. Isn’t that illegal?

Maybe. The question is coming up in a case involving a shooting in Rochester where prosecutors want to use audio from a neighbor’s Ring surveillance device. The Union-Leader has a story (here) and Vice has a national-context version. (here).