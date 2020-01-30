Do those networked doorbells break New Hampshire wiretapping laws?

New Hampshire is one of 12 states that require everybody who is in a conversation consent to audio recording because it can be done. (That’s why reporters as “do you mind if I record this interview?” instead of just turning on the app.)
But those networked doorbells-flash-surveillance-devices like Ring record audio. Isn’t that illegal?
Maybe. The question is coming up in a case involving a shooting in Rochester where prosecutors want to use audio from a neighbor’s Ring surveillance device. The Union-Leader has a story (here) and Vice has a national-context version. (here).
The number of devices that may be recording conversations without anybody’s consent or awareness is multiplying. Door bells, speakers, tv remotes, cell phones, and the list is growing. To recognize the trigger word, for e ample “ok boomer” a device must capture every word said, perhaps share it with the mother ship, and then either hold it for some indeterminate period to find out if a subsequent phrase is part of a complex command.
So this argument is the tip of the iceburg
