Explaining ‘green hydrogen’ (which might be coming to the North Country)

The most intriguing clean-tech story in New Hampshire these days is the secretive-ish company moving into a closed mill in Groveton, where it says it has a new technology can use water power to create hydrogen cleanly. (Here’s my last story on it.)

This is cool but the whole hydrogen-economy thing can be a little confusing. What’s baloney and what’s reasonable? I’m not entirely sure, so I was happy that the energy podcast The Interchange devoted a show to the topic. If you want good background about the technology and the business case for “green hydrogen,” give it a listen (right here) – it’s about half an hour.