Manufactured-timber building coming to Boston sounds almost too good to be true

Check this out, a description of a new apartment building coming to Roxbury in south Boston:

Named Model-C, the 5-story, 19,000-square-foot building will contain 14 residential units above an affordable co-working space on its ground floor.

Model-C will be assembled using a cross-laminated timber (CLT) kit-of-parts and will be net-zero energy and net-zero carbon for its first decade of operation.

The project will be fabricated off-site in sections, including bathroom “pods” that will be plugged into the structure after it is assembled.