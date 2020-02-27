Recent science fiction recommendations from Science Cafe

We talked about science fiction at Science Cafe NH in Concord last night. Because I moderate, wandering around with a microphone so that ConcordTV can capture the audio from audience questions (note: audio is a pain in the neck), I don’t take notes, so I can’t write up what happened. ConcordTV will have it online in a week or so, linked from the SCNH page.

There were a lot of suggested readings of recent SF tossed around – so many that they were hard to remember. I asked the three panelists to send a few suggestions for the blog, and here they are:

Lawrence Beemer, UNH lecturer in English who teaches a class in science fiction (he joked that the class works because of J.K. Rowling – virtually all students were drawn into SF/fantasy through “Harry Potter”):

“Snow Crash” by Neal Stephenson

Anne Leckie Ancillary trilogy

Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy

Aidan Sonia-Bolduc, library page in Concord and Hookset public libraries:

“The People’s Future of the United States of America” (a short fiction anthology)

The Wayfinders series by Becky Chambers, starting with “The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet”

“The Three-Body Problem” by Cixin Liu

Sci-fi-ish fantasy reads that came up: “The Fifth Season”; The Mistborn series and anything else by Brandon Sanderson

George Schaller, biology professor at Dartmouth College and writer/reviewer of science fiction: