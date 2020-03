Since I’m in the high-risk group for being felled by the Covid-19 virus (male, over 60) I think I should be adult enough to take some precautions.

Here’s my kludge (or possibly kluge with varying pronunciaition): I carry one of the bandanas I’ve accumulated in my life and use it as hand protection for doorknobs, light switches, other public places I have to touch. Then I shove it in my back pocket (which makes me feel very farmer-ish).

I just have to remember not to use it to blow my nose.