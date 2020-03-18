Science Cafe NH is on hold, so why not revisit a few

What a handsome bunch, especially that blowhard on the right.

Science Cafe New Hampshire is on a COVID19 timeout, both in Concord and Nashua. Very sad, I know, but this gives you the opportunity to make a video stroll through some cafes that you missed.

To properly set the Science Cafe scene, make dinner and grab a beer or other drink before firing up the laptop. Don’t forget to tip the waitstaff.

ConcordTV has a YouTube channel where it puts videos of Science Cafe in Concord: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLunRBRz0-n89Q9R6WGVOo0q-W-jqzvk6v Some of them are edited, some are not – and some sessions have both an edited and full-two-hours version.

Nashua’s SCNH has a YouTube channel as well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU6QB-oPluQ_gF5PYSbpwVA

Enjoy yourself, stay isolated and flatten the COVID curve, and we’ll see you in person in a few months.