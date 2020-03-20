How big is a virus? ~ (1 / Earth)

I’m going through books on my shelf, looking for things to discard. Reading Rudy Rucker’s “Mind Tools” I came across this tidbit, driving home how tiny viruses are:

“The Earth’s diameter is about 10^7 meters, and a virus is about 10^-7 meters across. So compared to a virus, I am the size of the Earth.”

Me squatting down so I’m roughly a 1-meter ball is, size-wise, like a virus on the entire planet. Amazing that they can do such damage!

Although maybe not. Considering climate change and plastic pollution and open-air atomic explosions, perhaps the parallel between humanity and microscopic pathogen is accurate.