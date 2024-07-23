This Maine wind-power move is interesting. I have no idea what it means.

You can’t know everything, so the sensible thing to do is to decide what topics you will ignore completely, saving your mental energy for everything else. Long ago, I decided that for me, large-scale finance is one of those topics.
When complex financial agreements or multi-faceted insurance hedging or polysyllabic micro-economic maneuvering comes up in stories I treat it like the Latin Mass, as a bunch of sounds that are important to others but that I don’t try to understand.
So I will not be able to encapsulate what is important about this story from Renewable Energy World describing a new financial structure. It includes the use of a “wind proxy hedge … utilizing the kWh Analytics Indifference Structure for debt sizing” the help finance a 59MW, 14-turbine wind project in Maine, which “marks the first time a parametric wind hedge has been paired with the kWh Analytics Indifference Structure to reduce equity requirements for a project sponsor.” That apparently means financial risk has been so muddled that developers can borrow more money. Something like that.
Good financing is vital for large-scale energy development, so this seems like a good thing. Probably. I guess.
