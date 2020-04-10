N.H. patents, March 29 to April 5

For four years the Concord Monitor has published New Hampshire patents in its print pages as collected by Targeted News Service. However, the COVID constriction in advertising revenue has shrunk the paper and it doesn’t have the room any more. So from now on, I’ll run each week’s collection here on Granite Geek, rather than directing you to the paper.

The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from March 29 to April 5..



Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Hockey-stick Blade

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,603,556, initially filed Nov. 19, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “hockey-stick blade with tailored performance regions.” The co-inventors are Robert T. Pearson, Van Nuys, California, Michael Lloyd Snow, Winnetka, California, and Michael Mountain, Northridge, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,603,556.PN.&OS=PN/10,603,556&RS=PN/10,603,556

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Recirculating Fluid Filtration System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,603,425, initially filed May 23, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for “recirculating fluid filtration system.” The co-inventors are Rodney S. Kenley, Libertyville, Illinois, Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,603,425.PN.&OS=PN/10,603,425&RS=PN/10,603,425

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Hernia Patch

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,603,153, initially filed Nov. 23, 2015) developed by five co-inventors for a hernia patch. The co-inventors are Anthony R. Horton, Bedford, New Hampshire, Paul Martakos, Pelham, New Hampshire, Steve A. Herweck, Wellesley, Massachusetts, Theodore Karwoski, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Joseph F. Ferraro, Londonderry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,603,153.PN.&OS=PN/10,603,153&RS=PN/10,603,153

***

Dedicating2Imaging Assigned Patent for CT Systems for Imaging of Breast

Dedicating2Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,603,003, initially filed April 11, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “CT systems for imaging of the breast.” The co-inventors are Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Andrew Tybinkowski, Silver Lake, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,603,003.PN.&OS=PN/10,603,003&RS=PN/10,603,003

***

Hanover Design Group Assigned Patent for Water Level Adjuster for Plant Watering Device

Hanover Design Group, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,602,684, initially filed Jan. 28, 2019) developed by Paul Natkiel, Hanover, New Hampshire, for a “water level adjuster for a plant watering device.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,602,684.PN.&OS=PN/10,602,684&RS=PN/10,602,684

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Cartridge for Liquid-Cooled Plasma Arc Torch

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,609,805, initially filed Aug. 4, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a “cartridge for a liquid-cooled plasma arc torch.” The co-inventors are Nicholas A. Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire, E. Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire, and Michael Hoffa, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,09,805.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,09,805&RS=PN/1,06,09,805

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Rule-based Network-threat Detection

Centripetal Networks, Portsmith, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,609,062, initially filed Dec. 6, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a “rule-based network-threat detection.” The co-inventors are David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Keith A. George, Front Royal, Virginia, Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Pierre Mallett III, Herndon, Virginia, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Robert T. Perry, Ashburn, Virginia, and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,09,062.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,09,062&RS=PN/1,06,09,062

***

Dartmouth College, Carnegie Mellon University Assigned Patent for Infrared-based Gesture Sensing

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,608,632, initially filed Oct. 17, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “infrared-based gesture sensing and detection systems, and apparatuses, software, and methods relating to same.” The co-inventors are Xing-Dong Yang, Hanover, New Hampshire, Jun Gong, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Yang Zhang, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Xia Zhou, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,08,632.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,08,632&RS=PN/1,06,08,632

***

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Switched Electrical Overstress Protection

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,608,430, initially filed Sept. 22, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for a “switched electrical overstress protection.” The co-inventors are Washington Lamar, Mount Vernon, New Hampshire, and Maxim Klebanov, Newton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,08,430.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,08,430&RS=PN/1,06,08,430

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Isolated Hall Effect Element

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,608,168, initially filed Oct. 4, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “isolated hall effect element with improved electro-magnetic isolation.” The co-inventors are Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, Gerardo A. Monreal, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Daniel Musciano, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,08,168.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,08,168&RS=PN/1,06,08,168

***

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Integrated Circuit Package

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,607,925, initially filed Oct. 6, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for an “integrated circuit package having a raised lead edge.” The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,07,925.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,07,925&RS=PN/1,06,07,925

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Methods of Wireless Position Tracking

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,605,904, initially filed April 16, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods of wireless position tracking.” The co-inventors are Guohua Min, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Mark Schneider, Williston, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,05,904.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,05,904&RS=PN/1,06,05,904

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,605,874, initially filed Aug. 6, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor with magnetoresistance elements having varying sensitivity.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Andrea Foletto, Annecy le Vieux, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,05,874.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,05,874&RS=PN/1,06,05,874

***

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Fitting for Concentrically Loading Brace Member

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,605,382, initially filed Aug. 21, 2018) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for “fitting for concentrically loading a brace member.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,05,382.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,05,382&RS=PN/1,06,05,382

***

Vegapure Water System Assigned Patent for Water Container with Integrated Plasma Disinfection

Vegapure Water System, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,604,422, initially filed Nov. 14, 2018) developed by Souheil Benzerrouk, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “water container with integrated plasma disinfection.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,04,422.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,04,422&RS=PN/1,06,04,422

***

***

Apollo Renal Therapeutics Assigned Patent for Stethoscope Sanitizing Device

Apollo Renal Therapeutics, Ocala, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,603,391, initially filed April 26, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for a stethoscope sanitizing device. The co-inventors are Gary Mishkin, Potomac, Maryland, Aslan Leo Riza, Sarasota, Florida, Erkan Riza, Sarasota, Florida, and Robert Steinberg, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,603,391.PN.&OS=PN/10,603,391&RS=PN/10,603,391