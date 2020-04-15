Select Page

N.H. traffic has bottomed out (I think)

Apr 15, 2020

Traffic through the state’s E-Zpass lanes rose very slightly last week after collapsing since the lockdowns began in March. It appears we’ve hit bottom as far as open roads goes.

