Bottling milk in the time of COVID

Dairy farms are bad from the climate-change point of view, but I’ve always loved visiting them. (Working at them, with those 6 a.m. milkings, might be another matter.)

So I jumped at the chance to write about Contoocook Creamery, which unusually for small New Hampshire dairies bottles its own milk. Unfortunately, it has begun selling gallons in plastic as well as glass because the market just isn’t there for returnables, especially in the COVID era where nobody wants to handle things you touched.

The story from Sunday’s Monitor is here.