N.H. patents, April 12-19

The following federal patents were assigned to in New Hampshire from April 12 to April 19.
Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Efficient Signal Path Diagnostics
Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,613,158, initially filed Oct. 12, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “efficient signal path diagnostics for safety devices.” The co-inventors are Aaron Cook, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Virag V. Chaware, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Craig S. Petrie, Merrimack, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,613,158.PN.&OS=PN/10,613,158&RS=PN/10,613,158
Boyle Energy Services & Technology Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Commissioning Power Plants
Boyle Energy Services and Technology, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,612,771, initially filed March 3, 2014) developed by Christopher J. Bloch, Kingwood, Texas, for a “method and apparatus for commissioning power plants.”\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,612,771.PN.&OS=PN/10,612,771&RS=PN/10,612,771
FUJIFILM Dimatix Assigned Patent for Fluid Ejection Devices
FUJIFILM Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,611,144, initially filed June 5, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “fluid ejection devices with reduced crosstalk.” The co-inventors are Matt Giere, Santa Clara, California, Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, and Daniel W. Barnett, Plainfield, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,611,144.PN.&OS=PN/10,611,144&RS=PN/10,611,144
Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Cooling Plasma Cutting Systems
Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,610,983, initially filed May 2, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “cooling plasma cutting systems and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Brenda Melius, Acworth, New Hampshire, Brian J. Currier, Newport, New Hampshire, and Girish R. Kamath, Lebanon, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,610,983.PN.&OS=PN/10,610,983&RS=PN/10,610,983
Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Systems for Providing Power for Plasma Arc Cutting
Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,610,953, initially filed April 12, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for “systems and methods for providing power for plasma arc cutting.” The co-inventors are Wayne Chin, Etna, New Hampshire, Girish R. Kamath, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Norman LeBlanc, Claremont, New Hampshire, Christopher S. Passage, Sunapee, New Hampshire, and Shane M. Selmer, Ascutney, Vermont.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,610,953.PN.&OS=PN/10,610,953&RS=PN/10,610,953
Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Stringing Lacrosse Head
Cascade Maverik Lacrosse, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,610,743, initially filed Dec. 10, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for stringing a lacrosse head.” The co-inventors are David Williams, Fulton, New York, David Winthrop Fream, Newfields, New Hampshire, Geof Legg, Newburyport, Massachusetts, Nicholas Colville, Syracuse, New York, and Michael Chmelik, Manlius, New York.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,610,743.PN.&OS=PN/10,610,743&RS=PN/10,610,743
Anvil International Assigned Patent for Sprinkler Drop Bracket
Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,610,716, initially filed Sept. 25, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “sprinkler drop bracket for intersecting downlight.” The co-inventors are Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island, and Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,610,716.PN.&OS=PN/10,610,716&RS=PN/10,610,716
BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems integration Assigned Patent for Implementing Cold-Sparable Serdes
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,624,246, initially filed Aug. 3, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “apparatuses for implementing cold-sparable SerDes.” The co-inventors are Bin Li, Chantilly, Virginia, Lloyd Brown, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Patrick Fleming, Redondo Beach, California, and Jason F. Ross, Haymarket, Virginia.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,624,246.PN.&OS=PN/10,624,246&RS=PN/10,624,246
Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Controlling Gas Flows to Plasma Arc Torches
Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,624,198, initially filed Aug. 25, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “controlling gas flows to plasma arc torches and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Eric Streit, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Jesse A. Roberts, Cornish, New Hampshire, Junsong Mao, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Richard Pavlik, Enfield, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,624,198.PN.&OS=PN/10,624,198&RS=PN/10,624,198
Dedicated2Imaging Assigned Patent for C-Arm with Integrated CT System
Dedicated2Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,617,375, initially filed April 11, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “c-arm with integrated CT system.” The co-inventors are Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Andrew Tybinkowski, Silver Lake, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,617,375.PN.&OS=PN/10,617,375&RS=PN/10,617,375
Conformal Medical Assigned Patent for Excluding Left Atrial Appendage
Conformal Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,617,425, initially filed Oct. 11, 2016) developed by five co-inventors for “devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.” The co-inventors are Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont, David Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire, Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts, Andy H. Levine, Newton, Massachusetts, and Andres Chamorro, Ashland, Massachusetts.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,617,425.PN.&OS=PN/10,617,425&RS=PN/10,617,425
Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Increased Ethanol Production by Thermophilic Microorganisms
Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,619,172, initially filed July 21, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “increased ethanol production by thermophilic microorganisms with deletion of individual hfs hydrogenase subunits.” The co-inventors are Aysenur Eminoglu, Hanover, New Hampshire, Daniel G. Olson, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Lee R. Lynd, Plainfield, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,619,172.PN.&OS=PN/10,619,172&RS=PN/10,619,172
Halo Maritime Defense Systems Assigned Patent for Automatic Gate Operation
Halo Maritime Defense Systems, Newton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,619,320, initially filed April 1, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for an “automatic gate operation and system status indication for marine barriers and gate systems.” The co-inventors are Eric H. Rines, Manchester, New Hampshire, Judson DeCew, Rochester, New Hampshire, Brendan Gray, Newton, New Hampshire, and Eric G. Johnson, Danvers, Massachusetts.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,619,320.PN.&OS=PN/10,619,320&RS=PN/10,619,320
Anvil International Assigned Patent for Fire Sprinkler Support Assembly
Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,619,765, initially filed June 25, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “fire sprinkler support assembly.” The co-inventors are Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,619,765.PN.&OS=PN/10,619,765&RS=PN/10,619,765
BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Calibration Assembly
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,624,042, initially filed Dec. 20, 2018) developed by Christopher A. Palatino, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “calibration assembly and system for cosite transceivers.”\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,624,042.PN.&OS=PN/10,624,042&RS=PN/10,624,042
Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Wireless Relay Station
Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,898, initially filed April 8, 2019) developed by Edward L. Hill, Exeter, New Hampshire, for a “wireless relay station for radio frequency-based tracking system.”\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,623,898.PN.&OS=PN/10,623,898&RS=PN/10,623,898
BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Simultaneous Multiple Well Size Integration
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,670, initially filed July 18, 2017) developed by Allen W. Hairston, Andover, Massachusetts, for “simultaneous multiple well size integration.”\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,623,670.PN.&OS=PN/10,623,670&RS=PN/10,623,670
Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Uplink Measurements for Wireless Systems
Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,226, initially filed April 9, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “uplink measurements for wireless systems.” The co-inventors are Ajay Sharma, Pune, India, and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,623,226.PN.&OS=PN/10,623,226&RS=PN/10,623,226
BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Process for Tunnelized Cyclostationary
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,215, initially filed Sept. 5, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “process for tunnelized cyclostationary to achieve low-energy spectrum sensing.” The co-inventors are Michael P. Anthony, Andover, Massachusetts, Jack Chuang, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Apurva N. Mody, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Chad M. Spooner, Carmel, California.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,623,215.PN.&OS=PN/10,623,215&RS=PN/10,623,215
BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Modular Multi-Channel RF Calibration Architecture
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,623,118, initially filed July 27, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a “modular multi-channel RF calibration architecture for linearization.” The co-inventors are Ryan C. Lagoy, Boston, Massachusetts, Gregory M. Flewelling, Freeport, Maine, and Thomas J. Johnson, Bedford, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,623,118.PN.&OS=PN/10,623,118&RS=PN/10,623,118
Windmill International Assigned Patent for Antenna Positioning System
Windmill International, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,622,698, initially filed July 30, 2014) developed by two co-inventors for an “antenna positioning system with automated skewed positioning.” The co-inventors are Matthew Richards, Hollis, New Hampshire, and George Davison, Nashua, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,622,698.PN.&OS=PN/10,622,698&RS=PN/10,622,698
Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Signal Isolator Having Interposer
Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,622,549, initially filed Aug. 29, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for a “signal isolator having interposer.” The co-inventors are Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire, Harianto Wong, Southborough, Massachusetts, Maxim Klebanov, Manchester, New Hampshire, William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,622,549.PN.&OS=PN/10,622,549&RS=PN/10,622,549
BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Edge Rejecting Scene
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,621,702, initially filed March 20, 2019) developed by Derek T. Robison, Acton, Massachusetts, for an “edge rejecting scene based non-uniformity correction for uncooled infrared.”\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,621,702.PN.&OS=PN/10,621,702&RS=PN/10,621,702
BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Compact Orthoscopic VNIR/SWIR Lens
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,620,408, initially filed July 11, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “compact orthoscopic VNIR/SWIR lens.” The co-inventors are Mark L. Oskotsky, Mamaroneck, New York, and Michael J. Russo Jr., Roslyn, New York.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,620,408.PN.&OS=PN/10,620,408&RS=PN/10,620,408
Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetoresistance Element with Increased Operational Range
Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,620,279, initially filed May 19, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetoresistance element with increased operational range.” The co-inventors are Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, and Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,620,279.PN.&OS=PN/10,620,279&RS=PN/10,620,279
Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Detecting Fluid Leaks in Pressurized Systems
Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,620,079, initially filed Aug. 14, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “detecting fluid leaks in pressurized systems of waterjet cutting systems.” The co-inventors are James E. Farnsworth, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Cedar J. Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota, and Jon W. Lindsay, Hanover, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,620,079.PN.&OS=PN/10,620,079&RS=PN/10,620,079
BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Polarization Change Detection
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,620,051, initially filed Sept. 19, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for polarization change detection. The co-inventors are Andrew N. Acker, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,620,051.PN.&OS=PN/10,620,051&RS=PN/10,620,051
Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Handguard Attachment System for Firearm
Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,619,971, initially filed Sept. 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “handguard attachment system for a firearm.” The co-inventors are Reed Hubbell, Newmarket, New Hampshire, and Harry Andrew Packard, Amesbury, Massachusetts.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,619,971.PN.&OS=PN/10,619,971&RS=PN/10,619,971
DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Endoscope with Pannable Camera
DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,616,491, initially filed Aug. 31, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for an “endoscope with pannable camera and related method.” The co-inventors are Andrew M. Haggerty, Derry, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Peter K. Vondras, Somerville, Massachusetts, Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Daniel B. Davis, Nashua, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,616,491.PN.&OS=PN/10,616,491&RS=PN/10,616,491
PC Connection Assigned Patent for Background Separated Images for Print
PC Connection, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,616,477, initially filed Dec. 10, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “background separated images for print and on-line use.” The co-inventors are Matthew J. Wheeler, Amherst, New Hampshire, Steven R. Koontz, Raymond, New Hampshire, and Robert C. Williams, Wilton, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,616,477.PN.&OS=PN/10,616,477&RS=PN/10,616,477
Web Sensing Assigned Patent for System-on-Chip Data Security Appliance Encryption Device
Web Sensing, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,616,344, initially filed July 8, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “system-on-chip data security appliance encryption device and methods of operating the same.” The co-inventors are Jason Dahlstrom, White River Junction, Vermont, and Stephen Taylor, Hanover, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,616,344.PN.&OS=PN/10,616,344&RS=PN/10,616,344
Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Traffic Shaping, End-to-End Prioritization
Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,616,100, initially filed Nov. 3, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “traffic shaping and end-to-end prioritization.” The co-inventors are Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Gaurav Kumar, Nashua, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,616,100.PN.&OS=PN/10,616,100&RS=PN/10,616,100
DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Modular Valve Apparatus
DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,613,553, initially filed Dec. 11, 2015) developed by five co-inventors for a “modular valve apparatus and system.” The co-inventors are Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire, and David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,613,553.PN.&OS=PN/10,613,553&RS=PN/10,613,553
ank of America Assigned Patent for Automatically Establishing Operative Communication Channel
Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,621,558, initially filed Oct. 7, 2016) by eight co-inventors for a “system for automatically establishing an operative communication channel to transmit instructions for canceling duplicate interactions with third party systems.” The co-inventors are
Alicia C. Jones-McFadden, Fort Mill, South Carolina, Matthew Hsieh, Charlotte, North Carolina, Scott R. Enscoe, Charlotte, North Carolina, Elizabeth Ann Miller, Brooklyn, New York, Alicia Anli Salvino, Rockville, Maryland, Daniel Shilov, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael Anderson, Colleyville, Texas, and Raghav Anand, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.\nThe full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,621,558.PN.&OS=PN/10,621,558&RS=PN/10,621,558