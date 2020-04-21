A sweeping citizen science program for Earth Day

Earth Challenge 2020 has launched – an interesting program with two goals.

First goal is to aggregate existing citizen science from around the world and make it interoperable, creating a coordinated point of entry for the research and public policy community. Second, to give each user of the Earth Challenge 2020 app the opportunity to take a civic action specifically related to issues in their own country.

The app is available in 11 languages. For Earth Day, we will focus on two research areas: air quality and plastic pollution. Over the coming months, issue areas will be added on insects, water quality, food security and local climate impacts.

Check it out here: https://earthchallenge2020.earthday.org/

Led by principle partners Earth Day Network, the Wilson Center and the U.S. Department of State’s Eco-Capitals Forum, Earth Challenge has been in development for over three years and has attracted a broad alliance of organizations and institutions globally.