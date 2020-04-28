Creating coronavirus tests is harder than it seems

Dartmouth News has a good piece about research at the college, especially the medical and engineering schools, into creates tests and possibly treatment for COVID-19. It has lots of good details about the medical and logistical issues that have to be overcome.

Check it out here. And make sure to follow the algorithm for reading research press releases: Skip the first few paragraphs, where the self-congratulatory quotes from administrators (if academia) or CEOS (if industry) are placed.