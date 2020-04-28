Creating coronavirus tests is harder than it seems

Dartmouth News has a good piece about research at the college, especially the medical and engineering schools, into creates tests and possibly treatment for COVID-19. It has lots of good details about the medical and logistical issues that have to be overcome.
Check it out here. And make sure to follow the algorithm for reading research press releases: Skip the first few paragraphs, where the self-congratulatory quotes from administrators (if academia) or CEOS (if industry) are placed.
Recently read your comments on rattlesnake reporting from about 4 yrs ago. Way back in the 70’s my now late husband and I were fishing and berry picking up near Head’s Pond in Hooksett. My uncle who was big time into fish and game warned us that the area was teaming with rattlers! Interesting that a rattlesnake was captured on Sterling Ave just a couple yrs ago. Has that area ever been investigated in the last decades for rattled activity? I am very curious. Thanks Marsha
Fish and Game is close-mouthed about where rattlesnakes exist because people will swoop down and steal them for the pet trade and/or kill them because people are like that. That was the only reputable story about a surprising rattlesnake find that wasn’t an escapee from a pet owner that I can recall.