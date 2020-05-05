Select Page

Manchester airport flew 7,200 passenger in April; 152,536 last April

by | May 5, 2020 | Blog | 0 comments

I figured Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was being hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown, but holy cow! Check out the numbers in the Union-Leader story (here): “The state’s largest airport had 95% fewer passengers last month than a year ago because of government restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, airline cutbacks and fears of flying.”

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest