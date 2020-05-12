Testing UV disinfection at UNH

My column a few weeks ago dealt with Jim Malley, a UNH professor who’s been an expert in disinfection for decades and is leading research into methods of disinfecting medical equipment such as masks for working with COVID-19.
UNH News has a feature story on the main graduate student working on the research, Castine Bernardy, who saw her original research project on wastewater reuse in the Netherlands, cancelled because of the pandemic. It’s a good look at the realities of research – you can read it here.