Science Cafe NH goes virtual

After nine years of success hosting science-y discussions in bars and restaurants in Concord and Nashua, Science Cafe New Hampshire was squelched by COVID-19 just like everybody else.

We hope to get back to reality in the fall, but next week the Nashua crew is trying a virtual event.

It’s via Facebook Live – sorry about that, but such is life – and will happen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The topic will be “COVID19: Science and the New Social Order”.

Stay in touch with the SCNH Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/sciencecafenh/)

To whet your appetite, we hope to hold the flying car “fly-in” at the New Hampshire Aviation Museum in September. If you’re not on SCNH’s email list, sign up via the website: http://sciencecafenh.org/

