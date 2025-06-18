You have to flip a lot of pages on the calendar to find the last time it didn’t rain on a Saturday

Something weird is going to happen Saturday in Concord: It won’t rain.

Not raining on Saturdays didn’t used to be weird, but then The Spring of 2025 arrived with orders to dampen our weekends. Dampen them, it did.

According to the National Weather Service, the gauge at Concord airport has seen at least a trace and as much as an inch of rain during each of the last two Saturdays in March, all four Saturdays in April, all four Saturdays in May and the first two Saturdays in June.

That’s 12 in a row. Add Sundays to the mix, and we haven’t had a precipitation-free weekend since late February; 15 consecutive weekends have seen rain.

If the Red Sox had a streak like that, we’d be high-fiving in the street. Instead, we’re shaking our fists at the clouds.

Meteorologists say this streak is due to high pressure here and low pressure there, or something like that, but they don’t explain why it’s been sunny and pleasant whenever we have to go to the office, but rainy when we want to go hiking.

Obviously, we have offended the weather gods for one reason or another. Let’s hope they don’t hold a grudge.