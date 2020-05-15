Science Cafe discussion about COVID-19

If you missed the first virtual Science Cafe New Hampshire, it went really well. At least 500 people watched it.

Bobbie Bagley, Director of the Division of Public Health for Nashua, Nashua city epidemiologist Angela Consentino and Jenn Alford-Teaster, senior research scientist at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, answered questions for more than an hour through Facebook Live.

There was lots of good information. You can see the video here, including Dan Marcek’s quarantine beard. I’m not sure if it’s possible to pull it out of Zuckerberg’s walled garden/prison for others to see.

I had nothing to do with the project, by the way – the Nashua branch of this venerable institution put it together. I haven’t wanted to do an online SCNH since that seemed to kill go against the whole point of Science Cafe, but perhaps I should rethink that position.