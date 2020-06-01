State is on the lookout for wild turkey families

I was working the other day in my home office – former den, former kids’ computer room, former playroom – when a dinosaur looked at me through the window to my left.

Actually, it was a wild turkey, but they sure have weird-looking heads. It could easily have been a dinosaur.

There were seven of them wandering through my yard. I went out and said hello but they socially distanced out into the woods.

If they’d had youngsters with them, I could have reported them to the state!