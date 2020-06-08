N.H. patents through June 7

By Targeted News Service

The following federal patents were assigned to companies in New Hampshire from May 31 to June 7.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Multi-RAT Heterogeneous Carrier Aggregation

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,674,422, initially filed Nov. 13, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “multi-RAT heterogeneous carrier aggregation.” The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,674,422.PN.&OS=PN/10,674,422&RS=PN/10,674,422

Solid State Scientific Assigned Patent for Spectral, Polar, Spectral-Polar Imagers for Use

Solid State Scientific, Hollis, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,674,067, initially filed Nov. 28, 2017) developed by Jonathan Martin Mooney, Irvine, California, for a “spectral, polar and spectral-polar imagers for use in space situational awareness.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,674,067.PN.&OS=PN/10,674,067&RS=PN/10,674,067

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Low-Latency Inter-eNodeB Coordinated Multi-Point Transmission

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,673,493, initially filed March 12, 2019) by three co-inventors for a “low-latency inter-eNodeB coordinated multi-point transmission.” The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,673,493.PN.&OS=PN/10,673,493&RS=PN/10,673,493

Ontos Equipment Systems Assigned Patent for System for Plasma Head Thermal Control

Ontos Equipment Systems, Chester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,672,594, initially filed Oct. 30, 2017) by four co-inventors for a “system and method for plasma head thermal control.” The co-inventors are Robert Emmett Hughlett, Waterbury, Vermont, Matthew Sheldon Phillips, Chester, New Hampshire, Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, and Michael Dow Stead, Jeffersonville, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,672,594.PN.&OS=PN/10,672,594&RS=PN/10,672,594

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Sensor Producing Changing Magnetic Field

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,670,672, initially filed July 9, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for magnetic sensor producing a changing magnetic field.” The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,670,672.PN.&OS=PN/10,670,672&RS=PN/10,670,672

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor for Measuring Amplitude

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,670,669, initially filed Oct. 11, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor for measuring an amplitude and a direction of a magnetic field using one or more magnetoresistance elements having reference layers with the same magnetic direction.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, and Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,670,669.PN.&OS=PN/10,670,669&RS=PN/10,670,669

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Method, Apparatus for Clamping

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,670,182, initially filed May 4, 2018) by eight co-inventors for a “system, method, and apparatus for clamping.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey M. Janway, Hooksett, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Matthew Richard Gill, San Francisco, California, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, Jesse Tetherly Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,670,182.PN.&OS=PN/10,670,182&RS=PN/10,670,182

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Mechanical Branch Outlet

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,670,177, initially filed April 15, 2019) by four co-inventors for a mechanical branch outlet. The co-inventors are Thomas Borawski, Coventry, Rhode Island, Joseph William Beagen Jr., Providence, Rhode Island, Matthew W. McNamara Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,670,177.PN.&OS=PN/10,670,177&RS=PN/10,670,177

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Skate for Hockey Goalkeeper

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,668,358, initially filed Sept. 20, 2016) by five co-inventors for a “skate for a hockey goalkeeper.” The co-inventors are Sebastien Dubois, Piedmont, Canada, Charles-Antoine Desrochers, Prevost, Canada, Alexandre Leblanc, Mascouche, Canada, Guillaume Harvey, Montreal, Canada, and Alexis Seguin, Laval, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,668,358.PN.&OS=PN/10,668,358&RS=PN/10,668,358

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Device to Determine Volume of Fluid Dispensed

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,668,210, initially filed May 9, 2019) by five co-inventors for a “device to determine volume of fluid dispensed.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,668,210.PN.&OS=PN/10,668,210&RS=PN/10,668,210

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Methods for Guiding Tissue Resection

The Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,667,870, initially filed June 10, 2016) by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for guiding tissue resection.” The co-inventors are Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Richard J. Barth Jr., Hanover, New Hampshire, and Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,667,870.PN.&OS=PN/10,667,870&RS=PN/10,667,870

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Safety Switch, Associated Methods

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,665,412, initially filed April 16, 2019) by six co-inventors for “safety switch and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Andrew L. Tsang, Lowell, Massachusetts, Burt Sacherski, Nashua, New Hampshire, Steven Robert Tambeau, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Arvid Ananthanarayanan, Medford, Massachusetts, James Edward Dogul, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Todd Bubar, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,665,412.PN.&OS=PN/10,665,412&RS=PN/10,665,412

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Assigned Patent for Composites for Protecting Signal Transmitters/Receivers

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Solon, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,662,304, initially filed Dec. 31, 2014) by five co-inventors for “composites for protecting signal transmitters/receivers.” The co-inventors are Choung Lai, Acton, Massachusetts, Ajay Padwal, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Marie J. Demers, Dover, New Hampshire, David W. Stresing, Kent, Ohio, and John E. Langlois, Quinebaug, Connecticut. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,662,304.PN.&OS=PN/10,662,304&RS=PN/10,662,304