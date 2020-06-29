Select Page

Clever idea: Donate solar credits to struggling businesses

by | Jun 29, 2020 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

Those clever folks at Green Mountain Power created an app so that people with rooftop solar (there are a lot of them in Vermont) can donate solar credits to local businesses struggling because of the pandemic.

Here’s a Rutland Herald story about it.

