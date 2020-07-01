Vermont being Vermont: Mandatory composting & plastic bag ban

As of July 1, plastic bags are mostly illegal in Vermont and people cannot throw food scraps in the garbage.

These two laws, in the works for a while, were almost sidelined by COVID-19 but, as VTDigger reports (here), they have stayed in effect. Vermont has slowly been rolling out the nation’s most comprehensive composting requirement for a few years. Applying it to households is the final step.

New Hampshire’s Gov. Sununu, like many officials and some grocery chains, banned reusable bags in stores when the pandemic heat out of concern that they spread the virus. There are no studies that support this idea and there’s starting to be a push to overturn the ban, the argument being that a pandemic is no time to increase the amount of plastic-bag crap floating around in the world.