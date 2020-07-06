N.H. patents through July 5

By Targeted News Service



The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 28 to July 5.



***



Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Tracking Area Planning

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,701,668, initially filed Feb. 19, 2019) by two co-inventors for tracking area planning. The co-inventors are Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10701668.PN.&OS=PN/10701668&RS=PN/10701668

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Lossless Compression of High Framerate Imagery

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,701,371, initially filed Oct. 24, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “lossless compression of high framerate imagery.” The co-inventors are Zachary J. Boll, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Michael N. Mercier, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,701,371.PN.&OS=PN/10,701,371&RS=PN/10,701,371

***

Astronics AeroSat Assigned Patent for Information Transfer Using Discrete-Frequency Signals

Astronics AeroSat, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,700,793, initially filed Sept. 10, 2018) by five co-inventors for an “information transfer using discrete-frequency signals and instantaneous frequency measurement.” The co-inventors are Richard P. Lizotte, Hudson, New Hampshire, Narasimhan Doriswamy, Pittsburg, California, Jonathan E. Epstein, Acton, Massachusetts, Rick A. Evans, Amherst, New Hampshire, and John M. Wilson, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,700,793.PN.&OS=PN/10,700,793&RS=PN/10,700,793

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Low Swap Circuit Card Design

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,700,649, initially filed Sept. 13, 2018) by six co-inventors for a “low swap circuit card design for RF power amplifiers.” The co-inventors are Frank A. Mannarino, Wilton, New Hampshire, Robert Actis, Burlington, Massachusetts, Robert C. Marion, Pelham, New Hampshire, John R. Muir, North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Steven Rajkowski, East Kingston, New Hampshire, and Eldon M. Sutphin, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,700,649.PN.&OS=PN/10,700,649&RS=PN/10,700,649

***

Wafer Assigned Patent for Antenna Array with Square Wave Signal Steering

Wafer, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,700,426, initially filed Aug. 2, 2019) by two co-inventors for an “antenna array with square wave signal steering.” The co-inventors are Dedi David Haziza, Kiryat Motzkin, Israel, and Benjamin Rieger Claman, Somerville, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,700,426.PN.&OS=PN/10,700,426&RS=PN/10,700,426

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multi-Chip Hybrid System-in-Package for Providing Interoperability

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,700,046, initially filed Aug. 7, 2018) by seven co-inventors for a “multi-chip hybrid system-in-package for providing interoperability and other enhanced features to high complexity integrated circuits.” The co-inventors are Dale A. Rickard, Manassas, Virginia, Jason F. Ross, Haymarket, Virginia, John T. Matta, Nokesville, Virginia, Richard J. Ferguson, Bealeton, Virginia, Alan F. Dennis, Chantilly, Virginia, Joseph R. Marshall Jr., Manassas, Virginia, and Daniel L. Stanley, Warrenton, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,700,046.PN.&OS=PN/10,700,046&RS=PN/10,700,046

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Modular Electro-Mechanical Agent

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,699,597, initially filed Jan. 30, 2017) by 11 co-inventors for a modular electro-mechanical agent. The co-inventors are Daniel Scott Karol, Southborough, Massachusetts, Jason Michael Overson, Manchester, New Hampshire, William Daniel Hunt, Gilmanton, New Hampshire, Jacob William Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrew Stephen Coll, Manchester, New Hampshire, Gregory Needel, Dallas, Texas, Yuuki Gil Crowley, Nashua, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Grant A. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,699,597.PN.&OS=PN/10,699,597&RS=PN/10,699,597

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Link 16 Datalink

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,699,586, initially filed Oct. 22, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “link 16 datalink for integrated collision avoidance system.” The co-inventors are John H. Chongoushian, Emerson, New Jersey, and James W. Lang, Wayne, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,699,586.PN.&OS=PN/10,699,586&RS=PN/10,699,586

***

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Identifying Text Using Dual Authentication

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,699,075, initially filed Jan. 24, 2019) by four co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for identifying text that does not match exactly using dual authentication.” The co-inventors are Brian Amend, Rye, New Hampshire, Sean Glerum, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Melissa Kutsch, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Jessica Moran, Rye, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,699,075.PN.&OS=PN/10,699,075&RS=PN/10,699,075

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for High-Frequency Clock Distribution

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,698,441, initially filed May 21, 2018) by two co-inventors for “high-frequency clock distribution and alignment system.” The co-inventors are Joseph D. Cali, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Steven E. Turner, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,698,441.PN.&OS=PN/10,698,441&RS=PN/10,698,441

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Angle-Based Multiple-Source Geolocation Method

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,698,077, initially filed June 26, 2019) developed by Mark W. Oden, Nashua, New Hampshire, for an “angle-based multiple-source geolocation method and geolocation geometry evaluation based on covariance matrix.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,698,077.PN.&OS=PN/10,698,077&RS=PN/10,698,077

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pump, Mixing Cassette Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,697,913, initially filed Aug. 24, 2018) by six co-inventors for “pump and mixing cassette apparatus systems, devices and methods.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Arun D. Chawan, San Francisco, California, and Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,697,913.PN.&OS=PN/10,697,913&RS=PN/10,697,913

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Calibration of Rotating Mirror Systems

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,697,755, initially filed March 7, 2019) by two co-inventors for “calibration of rotating mirror systems.” The co-inventors are Kevin W. Peters, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Chapin T. Johnson, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,697,755.PN.&OS=PN/10,697,755&RS=PN/10,697,755

***

Segway Assigned Patent for Rotating Shaft Position Encoder System

Segway, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,697,751, initially filed Dec. 20, 2017) by two co-inventors for a “rotating shaft position encoder system.” The co-inventors are Joseph A. Hoell Jr., Dunbarton, New Hampshire, James B. Carter, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,697,751.PN.&OS=PN/10,697,751&RS=PN/10,697,751

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Generating High-Resolution Imagery

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,698,103, initially filed June 16, 2017) by two co-inventors for a “system and method for generating high-resolution imagery using electromagnetic signals .” The co-inventors are Peter B. Weichman, Bedford, Massachusetts, and Ira Ekhaus, Arlington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,698,103.PN.&OS=PN/10,698,103&RS=PN/10,698,103

***

Acme Armament Assigned Patent for Side-Charging Upper for AR Style Firearm

Acme Armament, Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,697,722, initially filed April 11, 2019) by two co-inventors for a “side-charging upper for AR style firearm.” The co-inventors are Adam P. Kling, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and John Paris, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,697,722.PN.&OS=PN/10,697,722&RS=PN/10,697,722

***

FUJIFILM Dimatix Assigned Patent for MEMS Jetting Structure for Dense Packing

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,696,047, initially filed Oct. 2, 2017) by three co-inventors for “MEMS jetting structure for dense packing.” The co-inventors are Andreas Bibl, Los Altos, California, Kevin von Essen, San Jose, California, and Paul A. Hoisington, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,696,047.PN.&OS=PN/10,696,047&RS=PN/10,696,047

***

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Nebulizer Systems for Respiratory Therapy

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,695,524, initially filed June 28, 2017) by two co-inventors for “nebulizer systems, apparatus and methods for respiratory therapy.” The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland, and William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,695,524.PN.&OS=PN/10,695,524&RS=PN/10,695,524

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Io Therapeutics Assigned Patent for Autoimmune Disorder Treatment Using RXR Agonists

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Io Therapeutics, Houston, Texas, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,695,307, initially filed May 24, 2018) by four co-inventors for an “autoimmune disorder treatment using RXR agonists.” The co-inventors are Roshantha A. Chandraratna, San Juan Capistrano, California, Ethan Dmitrovsky, Hanover, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Randolph Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,695,307.PN.&OS=PN/10,695,307&RS=PN/10,695,307

***

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Assigned Patent for Methods for Endoluminal Plication

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,687,808, initially filed April 8, 2019) by five co-inventors for “devices and methods for endoluminal plication.” The co-inventors are Kevin D. Felder, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lawrence Crainich, Charlestown, New Hampshire, Justin W. Sherrill, Alpharetta, Georgia, Jason L. Harris, Lebanon, Ohio, and Mark S. Zeiner, Mason, Ohio. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,687,808.PN.&OS=PN/10,687,808&RS=PN/10,687,808