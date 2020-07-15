N.H. patents through July 12

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 5 to July 12.

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Multilayer Conductors with Integrated Capacitors

The Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,707,011, initially filed Oct. 22, 2018) developed by Charles R. Sullivan, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “multilayer conductors with integrated capacitors and associated systems and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,707,011.PN.&OS=PN/10,707,011&RS=PN/10,707,011

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Multi-Level Memory Safety of Sensor Integrated Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,706,948, initially filed July 12, 2018) by three co-inventors for a “Multi-level memory safety of a sensor integrated circuit.” The co-inventors are Nicolas Rafael Biberidis, Barcelona, Spain, Octavio H. Alpago, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nicolas Rigoni, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,706,948.PN.&OS=PN/10,706,948&RS=PN/10,706,948

***

Liteboxer Technologies Assigned Patent for Interactive Exercise, Training System

Liteboxer Technologies, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,705,597, initially filed Dec. 17, 2019) by two co-inventors for “interactive exercise and training system and method.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Andrew J. Rollins, Rowley, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,705,597.PN.&OS=PN/10,705,597&RS=PN/10,705,597

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Signal Path Blanking During Common Mode Input Transitions

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,705,560, initially filed July 15, 2019) developed by Craig S. Petrie, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “signal path blanking during common mode input transitions.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,705,560.PN.&OS=PN/10,705,560&RS=PN/10,705,560

***

Wafer Assigned Patent for Multi-State Control of Liquid Crystals

Wafer, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,705,391, initially filed Aug. 29, 2018) developed by Dedi David Haziza, Kiryat Motzkin, Israel, for a “multi-state control of liquid crystals.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,705,391.PN.&OS=PN/10,705,391&RS=PN/10,705,391

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Laser Designation Verification Tool

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,704,865, initially filed Aug. 4, 2017) by two co-inventors for a “laser designation verification tool.” The co-inventors are James H. Steenson Jr., New Boston, New Hampshire, and Derek P. Janiak, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,704,865.PN.&OS=PN/10,704,865&RS=PN/10,704,865

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Medium Connector

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,704,714, initially filed April 28, 2014) developed by Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for a medium connector. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,704,714.PN.&OS=PN/10,704,714&RS=PN/10,704,714

***

Albany International Assigned Patent for Seamable Industrial Belt

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,703,571, initially filed Jan. 29, 2019) by five co-inventors for a seamable industrial belt. The co-inventors are Mark Levine, Appleton, Wisconsin, Thomas Israel, Appleton, Wisconsin, Heather Weber, Kaukauna, Wisconsin, Chad VanHandel, Appleton, Wisconsin, and Douglas England, Appleton, Wisconsin. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,703,571.PN.&OS=PN/10,703,571&RS=PN/10,703,571

***

Markem-Imaje Assigned Patent for Enabling Pattern to be Marked on Substrate

Markem-Imaje, Keene, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,703,099, initially filed Dec. 14, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “method and device for enabling a pattern to be marked on a substrate.” The co-inventors are Andrew Yohn, Keene, New Hampshire, and Mikael Palmen, Lidome, Sweden. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,703,099.PN.&OS=PN/10,703,099&RS=PN/10,703,099

***

Perfect Trac OpCo Assigned Patent for Powered Saw Including Dust Capture Apparatus

Perfect Trac OpCo, Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,703,017, initially filed Sept. 14, 2015) by three co-inventors for a “powered saw including dust capture apparatus.” The co-inventors are John Merck, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Reginald A. Ronzello Sr., Pelham, New Hampshire, and Timothy H. Crowley, Northwood, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,703,017.PN.&OS=PN/10,703,017&RS=PN/10,703,017

***

Antaya Science & Technology Assigned Patent for Cryogenic Magnet Structure

Antaya Science and Technology, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,702,709, initially filed June 18, 2019) by two co-inventors for a “cryogenic magnet structure with integral maintenance boot.” The co-inventors are Timothy A. Antaya, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Paul Ruggiero, Amesbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,702,709.PN.&OS=PN/10,702,709&RS=PN/10,702,709

***

Techara LLC Assigned Patent for Capturing High Resolution Body Part Images

Techara LLC, Concord, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,702,159, initially filed March 21, 2016) by three co-inventors for a “system and apparatus for capturing and navigating whole body images that includes high resolution body part images.” The co-inventors are Karleen Seybold, Tucson, Arizona, Eugene Balaguer, Austin, Texas, and Nathaniel Santana, Sterling, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,702,159.PN.&OS=PN/10,702,159&RS=PN/10,702,159

***

Globe Holding Assigned Patent for Fastener for Firefighter Turnout Gear

Globe Holding, Pittsfield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,702,028, initially filed Nov. 12, 2014) developed by Toufic G. Atallah, Salem, New Hampshire, for a “fastener for firefighter turnout gear.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,702,028.PN.&OS=PN/10,702,028&RS=PN/10,702,028

***

HBN Shoe Assigned Patent for Device, Method of Constructing Shoes

HBN Shoe, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,702,008, initially filed Feb. 26, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “device and method of constructing shoes.” The co-inventors are Brian G. R. Hughes, San Antonio, Texas, and Howard Dananberg, Stowe, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,702,008.PN.&OS=PN/10,702,008&RS=PN/10,702,008

***

Fox Factory Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Vehicle Shock Absorber

Fox Factory, Braselton, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,704,640, initially filed March 22, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “apparatus and methods for a vehicle shock absorber.” The co-inventors are Mario Galasso, Sandy Hook, Connecticut, Dennis K. Wootten, Milford, New Hampshire, and Bryan Wesley Anderson, Santa Cruz, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,04,640.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,04,640&RS=PN/1,07,04,640