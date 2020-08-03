They’re fighting over our coastline (however long it is)

A Seacoast Online story about tensions about crowding on the state’s ocean beaches starts with the line “New Hampshire’s Atlantic coastline, the smallest in New England, is just 13 miles long, or 18.5 miles if you include inlets,” which made me sit up and take notice. The length of coastlines is one of my favorite topics!

In 2016 I wrote a column looking at why some sources say New Hampshire’s ocean coastline is 18 miles long, some say it’s 13 miles, some say it’s 235 miles, and why people who know how to pronounce Benoit Mandelbrot say the debate is pretty arbitrary. You may want to peruse it by clicking here.