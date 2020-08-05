N.H. patents through Aug. 2

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 26 to Aug. 2.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Cyber Warning Receiver

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,728,265, initially filed June 15, 2017) by seven co-inventors for a cyber warning receiver. The co-inventors are Patrick M. Hayden, Bow, New Hampshire, Jeong-O. Jeong, Ashburn, Virginia, Vu T. Le, Chantilly, Virginia, Christopher C. Rappa, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Sumit Ray, Broadlands, Virginia, Katherine D. Sobolewski, Boston, Massachusetts, and David K. Woolrich Jr., Brookline, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,728,265.PN.&OS=PN/10,728,265&RS=PN/10,728,265

***

ODIN Building Automation Systems Assigned Patent for Remote Monitoring, Controlling of Building Automation Devices

ODIN Building Automation Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,728,053, initially filed March 20, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “system and method for remote monitoring and controlling of building automation devices.” The co-inventors are Erik Maseng, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Peter Ierardi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,728,053.PN.&OS=PN/10,728,053&RS=PN/10,728,053

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Ratiometric Sensor Output Topology

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,725,122, initially filed July 20, 2018) by two co-inventors for “ratiometric sensor output topology and methods.” The co-inventors are Ezequiel Rubinsztain, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Javier Bolsinger, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,725,122.PN.&OS=PN/10,725,122&RS=PN/10,725,122

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Sensor Having Externally Accessible Coil

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,725,100, initially filed March 15, 2013) by three co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for magnetic sensor having an externally accessible coil.” The co-inventors are Shaun D. Milano, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,725,100.PN.&OS=PN/10,725,100&RS=PN/10,725,100

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Handgun Safety Mechanism

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,724,814, initially filed Dec. 21, 2018) by two co-inventors for a handgun safety mechanism. The co-inventors are Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire, and Jason Knight, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,724,814.PN.&OS=PN/10,724,814&RS=PN/10,724,814

***

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Plasma Assisted Dirty Water Once Through Steam Generation System

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,724,405, initially filed May 11, 2016) by three co-inventors for “plasma assisted dirty water once through steam generation system, apparatus and method.” The co-inventors are

James C. Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Alan C. Reynolds, Novi, Michigan, and Raymond C. Skinner, Coral Springs, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,724,405.PN.&OS=PN/10,724,405&RS=PN/10,724,405

***

Goss International Americas Assigned Patent for Ink Delivery System, Method

Goss International Americas, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,723,120, initially filed July 27, 2016) by two co-inventors for an “ink delivery system and method.” The co-inventors are Glen Roger Caron, Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Brian Joseph Gentle, Rochester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,723,120.PN.&OS=PN/10,723,120&RS=PN/10,723,120

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Computer-Implemented Methods for Generating Material Processing Robotic Tool Paths

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,723,025, initially filed July 10, 2018) by four co-inventors for “computer-implemented methods and systems for generating material processing robotic tool paths.” The co-inventors are Waseem Khan, Kirkland, Canada, Mohammad Keshmiri, Longueuil, Canada, Chahe Bakmazjian, Laval, Canada, and Liguo Huo, Laval, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,723,025.PN.&OS=PN/10,723,025&RS=PN/10,723,025

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for System for Processing Parts on Workpiece

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,974, initially filed Jan. 19, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “system and method for processing parts on a workpiece.” The co-inventors are Chahe Bakmazjian, Laval, Canada, and Peter V. Brahan, North Sutton, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,722,974.PN.&OS=PN/10,722,974&RS=PN/10,722,974

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Methods

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,661, initially filed Dec. 8, 2014) developed by four co-inventors for “infusion pump methods and systems.” The co-inventors are Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire, Robert J. Bryant Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, and Patricia M. Armstrong, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,22,661.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,22,661&RS=PN/1,07,22,661

***

Pirouette Medical Assigned Patent for Compact Auto-injector

Pirouette Medical, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,653, initially filed May 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a compact auto-injector. The co-inventors are Elijah Kapas, Medford, Massachusetts, Matthew Kane, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Conor Cullinane, Hampton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,22,653.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,22,653&RS=PN/1,07,22,653

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Patch-sized Fluid Delivery Systems

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,647, initially filed Oct. 15, 2018) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,22,647.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,22,647&RS=PN/1,07,22,647

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Syringe Pump, Related Method

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,645, initially filed Aug. 10, 2017) developed by nine co-inventors for a “syringe pump, and related method and system.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael J. Baier, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Thurber, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Martin D. Desch, Newburyport, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,22,645.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,22,645&RS=PN/1,07,22,645

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Patch-sized Fluid Delivery Systems

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,643, initially filed March 5, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,22,643.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,22,643&RS=PN/1,07,22,643

***

Conformal Medical Assigned Patent for Methods for Excluding Left Atrial Appendage

Conformal Medical, Merrimac, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,240, initially filed Feb. 18, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for “devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.” The co-inventors are David A. Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire, Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts, James H. Loper, Wales, Massachusetts, Michael T. Radford, Nashua, New Hampshire, Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts, Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont, and Ronald B. Lamport, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,22,240.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,22,240&RS=PN/1,07,22,240

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Controlling Plasma Arc Torches, Related Systems

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,971, initially filed Oct. 6, 2016) by two co-inventors for “controlling plasma arc torches and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Soumya Mitra, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and John Peters, Canaan, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,722,971.PN.&OS=PN/10,722,971&RS=PN/10,722,971

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Controlling Plasma Arc Torches, Related Systems

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,970, initially filed Oct. 6, 2016) by four co-inventors for “controlling plasma arc torches and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Stephen M. Liebold, Grantham, New Hampshire, Christopher S. Passage, Canaan, New Hampshire, Soumya Mitra, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Steve Dunbar, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,722,970.PN.&OS=PN/10,722,970&RS=PN/10,722,970

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Helmet

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,722,777, initially filed Sept. 20, 2016) by two co-inventors for a helmet. The co-inventors are Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, Canada, and Marie-Claude Genereux, Sainte-Therese, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,722,777.PN.&OS=PN/10,722,777&RS=PN/10,722,777

***

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Assigned Patent for Fluid Mixing System

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Solon, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,717,057, initially filed Jan. 20, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a fluid mixing system. The co-inventors are Mark McElligott, Hudson, New Hampshire, Eric T. Wyatt, Plymouth, Minnesota, and Craig R. Maki, Laguna Niguel, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,17,057.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,17,057&RS=PN/1,07,17,057

***

Securboration Assigned Patent for Systems for Automatically Parallelizing Sequential Code

Securboration, Melbourne, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,725,897, initially filed May 3, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for “systems and methods for automatically parallelizing sequential code.” The co-inventors are Jacob A. Staples, Hooksett, New Hampshire, Lee Krause, Indialantic, Florida, James B. Schneider, Melbourne, Florida, and Adam K. Kavanaugh, Orlando, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,25,897.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,25,897&RS=PN/1,07,25,897

***

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Leveraging Artificial Intelligence Engine to Generate Customer-Specific User Experiences

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,726,434, initially filed Oct. 17, 2019) developed by eight co-inventors for “leveraging an artificial intelligence engine to generate customer-specific user experiences based on real-time analysis of customer responses to recommendations.” The co-inventors are Alicia C. Jones-McFadden, Fort Mill, South Carolina, Matthew Hsieh, Charlotte, North Carolina, Scott R. Enscoe, Charlotte, North Carolina, Raghav Anand, Chadds Ford Township, Pennsylvania, Michael Anderson, Colleyville, Texas, Elizabeth Ann Miller, Brooklyn, New York, Daniel Shilov, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Alicia Anli Salvino, Rockville, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,26,434.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,26,434&RS=PN/1,07,26,434

***

Vypin Assigned Patent for Wireless Tag Apparatus, Related Methods

Vypin, Alpharetta, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,719,672, initially filed June 10, 2019) developed by Robert W. Sengstaken Jr., Hollis, New Hampshire, for a “wireless tag apparatus and related methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,07,19,672.PN.&OS=PN/1,07,19,672&RS=PN/1,07,19,672