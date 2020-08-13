N.H. patents through Aug. 16

The following patents were assigned to companies in New Hampshire from Aug. 9 through Aug. 16.



***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Radio Operation Switch

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,743,283, initially filed June 25, 2019) developed by Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, for a "radio operation switch based on PS mobility data."

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Signal Quality Database

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,743,276, initially filed April 3, 2017) by four co-inventors for a signal quality database. The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Simon Mellor, Heathfield, United Kingdom.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for X2 Brokering between Inter-3GPP Release eNodeB’s

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,743,217, initially filed Oct. 12, 2017) by three co-inventors for "X2 brokering between inter-3GPP release eNodeB's." The co-inventors are Harish Kumar Lohar, Pune, India, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, and Anupam Goyal, Pune, India.

***

Wafer Assigned Patent for Multi-Layered Software Defined Antenna

Wafer, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,741,921, initially filed Dec. 9, 2019) developed by Dedi David Haziza, Kiryat Motzkin, Israel, for a "multi-layered software defined antenna and method of manufacture."

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Lightweight Spiral Antenna Array Packaging Approach

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,741,907, initially filed Nov. 20, 2018) by three co-inventors for a "lightweight spiral antenna array packaging approach." The co-inventors are Michael J. Krueger, Bedford, New Hampshire, Frank D. Phillips, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Scott M. Willcutt, Tilton, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Monitoring, Regulating, Controlling Fluid Flow

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,739,759, initially filed Jan. 14, 2019) by six co-inventors for a "system, method, and apparatus for monitoring, regulating, or controlling fluid flow." The co-inventors are Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, Brian H. Yoo, Arlington, Massachusetts, Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Low Cost, High Accuracy Laser Warning Receiver

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,739,454, initially filed Sept. 28, 2017) by four co-inventors for a "low cost, high accuracy laser warning receiver." The co-inventors are Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Will R. Grigsby, Austin, Texas, Eric C. Hoenes, Austin, Texas, and Jeffrey L. Jew, Brookline, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Laser Characteristic Processor

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,739,247, initially filed Oct. 31, 2018) by three co-inventors for a laser characteristic processor. The co-inventors are Bryan D. Lee, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Christopher M. Palie, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, and Andrew J. Radl, Dunbarton, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Circuit for Detecting Motion of Object

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,739,164, initially filed Jan. 27, 2017) by two co-inventors for a "circuit for detecting motion of an object." The co-inventors are Bruno Luis Uberti, Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Manuel Rivas, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

***

Itaconix Assigned Patent for Decarboxylation, Amidation of Polyitaconic Acid Polymers

Itaconix, Stratham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,738,139, initially filed Dec. 18, 2018) by four co-inventors for "decarboxylation and amidation of polyitaconic acid polymers." The co-inventors are Yvon Durant, Lee, New Hampshire, Bo Jiang, Newmarket, New Hampshire, Melanie Hughes, Chester, United Kingdom, and Timothy Mills, Chester, United Kingdom.

***

Manroland Goss Web Systems Assigned Patent for Plate Cylinder with Plate Lockup

Manroland Goss Web Systems, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,737,481, initially filed Sept. 26, 2017) by two co-inventors for a "plate cylinder with plate lockup mechanism and related printing press and method." The co-inventors are Lev Zlatin, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Michael Lemelin, Dover, New Hampshire.

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Thread Connection for Torch System

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,737,347, initially filed Feb. 26, 2018) by 13 co-inventors for a "thread connection for a torch system." The co-inventors are Harshawardhan Jogdand, Lebanon, New Hampshire, E. Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire, David J. Cook, Bradford, Vermont, David L. Bouthillier, Hartford, Vermont, Zheng Duan, Hanover, New Hampshire, Jesse A. Roberts, Cornish, New Hampshire, Micah Roberts, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Stephen M. Dunbar, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Peter J. Twarog, Meriden, New Hampshire, Brian J. Currier, Newport, New Hampshire, Stephen M. Liebold, Grantham, New Hampshire, Brett A. Hansen, Mapleton, Utah, and Garrett K. Quillia, Enfield, New Hampshire.

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Leg Pad for Hockey Player

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,737,168, initially filed Oct. 12, 2018) by four co-inventors for a "leg pad for a hockey player." The co-inventors are Mathieu Contant, Verdun, Canada, Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada, Marco Beauregard, Morin-Heights, Canada, and Marie-Claude Genereux, Sainte-Therese, Canada.

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Recovery Materials for Core Constructs

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,737,157, initially filed Aug. 12, 2016) developed by Martin Chambert, Piedmont, Canada, for "recovery materials for core constructs and methods for repairing core constructs."

***

Altria Client Services Assigned Patent for Electronic Vaping Device, Battery Section, Charger

Altria Client Services, Richmond, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,729,177, initially filed July 31, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for an "electronic vaping device, battery section, and charger." The co-inventors are Charles Dendy, Richmond, Virginia, Philip Diana, Richmond, Virginia, Isaac Weigensberg, Richmond, Virginia, Kai Cao, Somerville, Massachusetts, Patrick J. Cobler, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Paul Butler, Methuen, Massachusetts.

***

Diaxamed Assigned Patent for Magnetically Activated Arteriovenous Access Valve System

Diaxamed, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,737,010, initially filed Oct. 2, 2018) by three co-inventors for "magnetically activated arteriovenous access valve system and related methods." The co-inventors are James S. Johnson, Greenville, South Carolina, Frank V. Patterson, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Jordan Jacobs, Randolph, Massachusetts.