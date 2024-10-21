NH patents through Oct. 20

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Oct. 20.

***

System and Method for Free Space Estimation

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12116011 B2, initially filed Aug. 11, 2023) developed by four inventors Raajitha Gummadi, Manchester, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Christopher J. Principe, Nahant, Massachusetts, for “System and method for free space estimation.”

***

Occlusion Detection System and Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12115344 B2, initially filed April 14, 2023) developed by Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, and Robert J. Bryant, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Occlusion detection system and method.”

***

Memory Disaggregation and Reallocation

DRUT TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12117953 B2, initially filed Jan. 24, 2024) developed by Jitender Miglani, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Dileep Desai, San Jose, California, for “Memory disaggregation and reallocation.”

***

Dynamic Offset and Amplitude Tracker

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12117291 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by Christophe Lutz, Schwindratzheim, France, for “Dynamic offset and amplitude tracker.”

***

User Control Device for a Transporter

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12117842 B2, initially filed June 22, 2023) developed by four inventors Bob Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire; Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “User control device for a transporter.”

***

Systems, Methods, and Devices for Ozone Sanitization of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12115272 B2, initially filed June 28, 2022) developed by Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, for “Systems, methods, and devices for ozone sanitization of continuous positive airway pressure devices.”

***

Adhesive and Peripheral Systems and Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12115342 B2, initially filed June 26, 2023) developed by three inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.”

***

Compositions and Methods Related to Fungal Hypoxia Responsive Morphology Factor a (hrmA) and Biofilm Architecture Factor (Baf) Proteins

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12116579 B2, initially filed Sept. 11, 2020) developed by Robert A. Cramer, Jr., Hanover, New Hampshire, and Caitlin Kowalski, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Compositions and methods related to fungal hypoxia responsive morphology factor a (hrmA) and biofilm architecture factor (baf) proteins.”

***

Rod End Made of Thermoplastic Fiber-Reinforced Plastic

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12117040 B2, initially filed April 26, 2023) developed by Volker Schimmelpfennig, Kaiserslautern, Germany, for “Rod end made of thermoplastic fiber-reinforced plastic.”

***

Modular Power Conversion System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12119658 B2, initially filed Dec. 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Donald J. Lucas, Windham, New Hampshire; Christopher L. Barber, Exeter, Rhode Island; and Xiaorong Xia, Ontario, Canada, for “Modular power conversion system.”

***

Surgical Navigation With Stereovision and Associated Methods

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12114988 B2, initially filed May 31, 2023) developed by five inventors David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire; Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; Alexander Hartov, Enfield, New Hampshire; Songbai Ji, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Xiaoyao Fan, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Surgical navigation with stereovision and associated methods.”

***

Pulsed Xenon Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection System

HELIOSXE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12115270 B2, initially filed Aug. 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Pratik Shah, Guelph, Canada; Vinay Sreekumar, Fresno, California; and Vinod Menon, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system.”

***

Printer Vacuum Conveyor With Adjustable Active Area

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12115777 B2, initially filed July 15, 2022) developed by Juan Escudero Gonzalez, Almazora, Spain, and Eduardo Bueno Espinal, Almazora, Spain, for “Printer vacuum conveyor with adjustable active area.”

***

Power Manager With Reconfigurable Power Converting Circuits

GALVION SOLDIER POWER, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12119642 B2, initially filed May 23, 2022) developed by four inventors David N. Long, Northborough, Massachusetts; Richard Flathers, Southborough, Massachusetts; Gregory D. McConnell, Holden, Massachusetts; and Nicholas J. Piela, Wilbraham, Massachusetts, for “Power manager with reconfigurable power converting circuits.”

***

3D Printing of High Stiffness-To-Weight Reflective Optics

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12115584 B2, initially filed April 21, 2023) developed by three inventors John J. Polizotti, Pittsfield, New Hampshire; Craig J. Paggi, Pittsfield, New Hampshire; and Michael J. Shaw, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “3D printing of high stiffness-to-weight reflective optics.”

***

Schottky Diode With Tunable Blocking Voltage

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12119413 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2022) developed by five inventors Yu-Chun Li, New Taipei, Taiwan; Felix Palumbo, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Chung C. Kuo, Manchester, New Hampshire; Thomas S. Chung, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida, for “Schottky diode with tunable blocking voltage.”

***

Light Field Processor System

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12117675 B2, initially filed June 19, 2023) developed by five inventors John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida; Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; Eric Baerenrodt, Milford, New Hampshire; and Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Light field processor system.”

***

Crate and Removable Bins

ALERT INNOVATION, INC., North Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1046459 S1, initially filed March 10, 2022) developed by Richard Kellerer, Feldkirchen, Germany, and William Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Crate and removable bins.”

***

Anti-Respiratory Syncytial Virus Antibodies, and Methods of Their Generation and Use

BILL & MELINDA GATES MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12116401 B2, initially filed Jan. 27, 2022) developed by Laura M. Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Anti-respiratory syncytial virus antibodies, and methods of their generation and use.”

***

Device and Method for Applying a Cinch to a Suture

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12114852 B2, initially filed Jan. 16, 2023) developed by six inventors Stan Robert Gilbert, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Shaun Dennis Comee, Fiskdale, Massachusetts; Peter Joseph Shank, Boylston, Massachusetts; Christopher R. Deuel, Melrose, Massachusetts; Dennis Brian Hubbard, Jr., Lancaster, Massachusetts; and Norman C. May, Valrico, Florida, for “Device and method for applying a cinch to a suture.”

***

***

Cellulose-Based Insulation and Methods of Making the Same

CLEANFIBER INC., Blasdell, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12116776 B2, initially filed Oct. 15, 2016) developed by Jonathan Strimling, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Cellulose-based insulation and methods of making the same.”

***

Automated Assembly and Mounting of Solar Cells on a Honeycomb Support

SOLAERO TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Albuquerque, New Mexico has been assigned a patent (No. US 12119424 B2, initially filed March 11, 2021) developed by three inventors Marvin B. Clevenger, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Benjamin C. Richards, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Cory Tourino, Edgewood, New Mexico, for “Automated assembly and mounting of solar cells on a honeycomb support.”

***

***

Electron Beam Patterning System in Additive Manufacturing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12115720 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2020) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Electron beam patterning system in additive manufacturing.”

***

Fixed Bed Bioreactor and Methods of Using the Same

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12116556 B2, initially filed Oct. 23, 2023) developed by Ann MeeJin Ferrie, Salem, New Hampshire, and Vasiliy Nikolaevich Goral, Painted Post, New York, for “Fixed bed bioreactor and methods of using the same.”

***

Automated Microscopic Cell Analysis

MEDICA CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12117601 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) developed by nine inventors Ronald Jones, Newton, New Hampshire; Adrian Gropper, Watertown, Massachusetts; Robert Hagopian, Belmont, Massachusetts; Charles Rogers, Halifax, Massachusetts; Thomas Vitella, Sandown, New Hampshire; Donald Barry, Jr., Groton, Massachusetts; Dirk Osterloh, Arlington, Massachusetts; Chen Yi, Boxborough, Massachusetts; and Tyler Cote, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for “Automated microscopic cell analysis.”

***

Optical Channel Monitor With Built-In Sensors for Dynamic Measurements

II-VI DELAWARE, INC., Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12119870 B2, initially filed Dec. 14, 2022) developed by four inventors Michael J. L. Cahill, Hampton, Australia; Glenn D. Bartolini, Lexington, Massachusetts; Jiang-Huai Zhou, Windham, New Hampshire; and Yajun Wang, Naperville, Illinois, for “Optical channel monitor with built-in sensors for dynamic measurements.”

***

Automated Systems and Methods for Preparing Biological Specimens for Examination

ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS HEMATOLOGY, INC., Indianapolis, Indiana has been assigned a patent (No. US 12117381 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2018) developed by seven inventors Daniel Lapen, Lancaster, Massachusetts; David Zahniser, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Mark Licari, Acton, Massachusetts; Brian J. McKeen, Bow, New Hampshire; Eric D. Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire; Dennis Poole, East Derry, New Hampshire; and Stephen Conroy, Maynard, Massachusetts, for “Automated systems and methods for preparing biological specimens for examination.”

***

Menstrual Device and Applicator System

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE BRANDS, LLC, Chesterfield, Missouri has been assigned a patent (No. US 12115047 B2, initially filed June 10, 2022) developed by six inventors Ricardo De Oliveira, New Hope, Pennsylvania; George Kormanos, Nashua, New Hampshire; Pankaj Nigam, Ridgewood, New Jersey; Hassan Mohamed, Bayonne, New Jersey; Richard Timmers, Saddle Brook, New Jersey; and Rui Yang, Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, for “Menstrual device and applicator system.”

***

Systems and Methods for Distributed Charging in Digital Telecommunications Networks

MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, LLC, Redmond, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12120586 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) developed by four inventors Mark Libby, Groton, Massachusetts; Anupama Raghavan, Acton, Massachusetts; Krishna Gundamaraju, Westborough, Massachusetts; and Girish Nair, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for distributed charging in digital telecommunications networks.”