N.H. patents through Aug. 23

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23.



***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Base Station Grouping for Topology Hiding

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,750,567, initially filed March 18, 2019) by five co-inventors for “base station grouping for topology hiding.” The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Rahul Atri, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,750,567.PN.&OS=PN/10,750,567&RS=PN/10,750,567

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Methods for Protecting Secured Network

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,749,906, initially filed June 21, 2019) by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for protecting a secured network.” The co-inventors are Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, David K. Ahn, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,749,906.PN.&OS=PN/10,749,906&RS=PN/10,749,906

***

MESH01 Assigned Patent for Storing Electronic Messages of Different Types Based on Subject Matter

MESH01, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,749,820, initially filed May 4, 2018) by three co-inventors for a “system and method for collecting and storing electronic messages of different types based on subject matter.” The co-inventors are Lane Belling, St. Anthony, Minnesota, Brian James Bednarek, Rye, New Hampshire, and Richard Pressler, Goffstown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,749,820.PN.&OS=PN/10,749,820&RS=PN/10,749,820

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Adaptive Spur Processing

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,749,557, initially filed July 12, 2019) by two co-inventors for an adaptive spur processing. The co-inventors are Gregory T. Griffin, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Richard B. Elder Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,749,557.PN.&OS=PN/10,749,557&RS=PN/10,749,557

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Communication System Between Electronic Devices

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,747,708, initially filed March 8, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “communication system between electronic devices.” The co-inventors are Nevenka Kozomora, Windham, New Hampshire, and Richard Vreeland, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,747,708.PN.&OS=PN/10,747,708&RS=PN/10,747,708

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,746,820, initially filed Oct. 11, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor that corrects for the effect of a stray magnetic field using one or more agnetoresistance elements, each having a reference layer with the same magnetic direction.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, and Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,746,820.PN.&OS=PN/10,746,820&RS=PN/10,746,820

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Reducing High Order Hall Plate Sensitivity Temperature Coefficients

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,746,818, initially filed Oct. 10, 2018) developed by Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “systems and methods for reducing high order hall plate sensitivity temperature coefficients.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,746,818.PN.&OS=PN/10,746,818&RS=PN/10,746,818

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Structure for Simultaneous Sensing Magnetic Field

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,746,817, initially filed Nov. 9, 2017) by two co-inventors for a “structure and system for simultaneous sensing a magnetic field and mechanical stress.” The co-inventors are Steven Kosier, Lakeville, Minnesota, and Gregory Delmain, Minnetrista, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,746,817.PN.&OS=PN/10,746,817&RS=PN/10,746,817

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Diagnostic Methods for Magnetic Field Sensors

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,746,814, initially filed June 21, 2018) by two co-inventors for “diagnostic methods and apparatus for magnetic field sensors.” The co-inventors are Ezequiel Rubinsztain, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Javier, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,746,814.PN.&OS=PN/10,746,814&RS=PN/10,746,814

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Recoil Assembly for Machine Gun

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,746,493, initially filed Aug. 19, 2019) by five co-inventors for a “recoil assembly for a machine gun.” The co-inventors are David Luke Steimke, Epping, New Hampshire, Jeffery John Melochick, Raymond, New Hampshire, Jason Knight, Exeter, New Hampshire, Thomas Ocasio, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Jacqueline Kelly McNally, Rochester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,746,493.PN.&OS=PN/10,746,493&RS=PN/10,746,493

***

AJC Innovations Assigned Patent for Autonomous Underwater Beacon Locator

AJC Innovations, Auburn, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,746,154, initially filed Aug. 20, 2018) developed by Almond J Cote, Auburn, New Hampshire, for an “autonomous underwater beacon locator.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,746,154.PN.&OS=PN/10,746,154&RS=PN/10,746,154

***

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Activated Aluminum Fuel

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,745,789, initially filed June 2, 2016) developed by Jonathan Thurston Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for an activated aluminum fuel. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,745,789.PN.&OS=PN/10,745,789&RS=PN/10,745,789

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for VISTA-Ig for Treatment of Autoimmune

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and King’s College London, London, United Kingdom, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,745,467, initially filed June 24, 2013) by five co-inventors for “VISTA-Ig for treatment of autoimmune, allergic and inflammatory disorders.” The co-inventors are Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, Sabrina Ceeraz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Isabelle LeMercier, Enfield, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Janet Lines, London, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,745,467.PN.&OS=PN/10,745,467&RS=PN/10,745,467

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Water Vending Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,744,421, initially filed April 4, 2018) by eight co-inventors for water vending apparatus. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Stanley B. Smith, Raymond, New Hampshire, Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire, and Jeremy M. Swerdlow, Vienna, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,744,421.PN.&OS=PN/10,744,421&RS=PN/10,744,421

***

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Adjustable Bracket for Flexible Hose Support

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,744,357, initially filed Nov. 11, 2019) by four co-inventors for an “adjustable bracket and hub for flexible hose support.” The co-inventors are Stephen Mitchell, Windham, New Hampshire, Mike Dooley, Holliston, Massachusetts, Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Yoram Ringer, Providence, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,744,357.PN.&OS=PN/10,744,357&RS=PN/10,744,357

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Occlusion Detection System, Method

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,744,257, initially filed May 17, 2019) by two co-inventors for “occlusion detection system and method.” The co-inventors are Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, and Robert J. Bryant, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,744,257.PN.&OS=PN/10,744,257&RS=PN/10,744,257

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Therapy for treatment of Cystic Fibrosis

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,744,180, initially filed Nov. 22, 2017) by four co-inventors for “therapy and kit for the prevention and treatment of cystic fibrosis.” The co-inventors are Dean R. Madden, Hanover, New Hampshire, Nicholas P. Gill, White River Junction, Vermont, Carrie Ann Davison, Florence, Alabama, and Mark R. Spaller, White River Junction, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,744,180.PN.&OS=PN/10,744,180&RS=PN/10,744,180

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Anti-MICA Antigen Binding Fragments

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,744,157, initially filed March 25, 2016) by two co-inventors for “anti-MICA antigen binding fragments, fusion molecules, cells which express and methods of using.” The co-inventors are Charles Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Michael Battles, Canaan, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,744,157.PN.&OS=PN/10,744,157&RS=PN/10,744,157

***

TBL Licensing Assigned Patent for Footwear Ventilation Structures and Methods

TBL Licensing, Stratham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,743,622, initially filed June 8, 2016) developed by Thomas Yeh, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “footwear ventilation structures and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,743,622.PN.&OS=PN/10,743,622&RS=PN/10,743,622

***

Altria Client Services Assigned Patent for Electronic Vaping Device Having Pressure Sensor

Altria Client Services, Richmond, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,736,356, initially filed June 24, 2016) by 12 co-inventors for an “electronic vaping device having pressure sensor.” The co-inventors are Geoffrey Brandon Jordan, Midlothian, Virginia, Phillip Diana, Midlothian, Virginia, Sean Sundberg, Richmond, Virginia, David Bennett, Richmond, Virginia, Christopher S. Tucker, Midlothian, Virginia, Barry S. Smith, Hopewell, Virginia, Edmond J. Cadieux, Mechanicsville, Virginia, Douglas A. Burton, Glen Allen, Virginia, Paul Butler, Methuen, Massachusetts, Jarrett Keen, Richmond, Virginia, Patrick J. Cobler, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Kai Cao, Somerville, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,736,356.PN.&OS=PN/10,736,356&RS=PN/10,736,356

***

AFL Telecommunications Assigned Patent for Wireless Inspection Solution

AFL Telecommunications, Duncan, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,749,597, initially filed Nov. 14, 2014) developed by two co-inventors for a wireless inspection solution. The co-inventors are Sean Patrick Adam, Wrentham, Massachusetts, and Joseph Fitzgerald, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,749,597.PN.&OS=PN/10,749,597&RS=PN/10,749,597

***

Heartland Payment Systems Assigned Patent for Tamper-Resistant Secure Methods

Heartland Payment Systems, Atlanta, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,748,146, initially filed June 15, 2010) developed by four co-inventors for “tamper-resistant secure methods, systems and apparatuses for credit and debit transactions.” The co-inventors are Robert O. Carr, New London, New Hampshire, Steve Elefant, Lafayette, California, Sarah McCrary, Addison, Texas, and Paul Minutillo, Allen, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,748,146.PN.&OS=PN/10,748,146&RS=PN/10,748,146