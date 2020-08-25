What is a geek?

New Hampshire magazine has a number of articles under the “Nerd Power” title this month – including this different sort of paean to Ralph Baer, inventor of the first home video game. I was asked to contribute something, so I contributed this:

A geek is somebody who cares more about a topic than society thinks is proper. You can be an art geek, computer geek, clothes geek — but not a wealth geek, because society thinks even infinite interest in wealth is understandable. A nerd (spelled ‘knurd,’ as in drunk backwards. when I was in college) is the same thing but with fewer social skills.”