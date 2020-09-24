Patents in N.H. through Sept. 27

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27.



Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Methods, Systems for Protecting Secured Network

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,785,266, initially filed Dec. 27, 2019) by two co-inventors for “methods and systems for protecting a secured network.” The co-inventors are Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia, and Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,785,266.PN.&OS=PN/10,785,266&RS=PN/10,785,266

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Motor Controller with Accurate Current Measurement

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,784,810, initially filed April 29, 2019) developed by Yisong Lu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, for a “motor controller with accurate current measurement.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,784,810.PN.&OS=PN/10,784,810&RS=PN/10,784,810

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Ultra-Wide Bandwidth Frequency-Independent Circularly Polarized Array Antenna

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,784,590, initially filed July 6, 2018) by four co-inventors for an “ultra-wide bandwidth frequency-independent circularly polarized array antenna.” The co-inventors are Andrew C. Maccabe, Milford, New Hampshire, James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire, Randall R. Lapierre, Hooksett, New Hampshire, and Benjamin G. McMahon, Nottingham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,784,590.PN.&OS=PN/10,784,590&RS=PN/10,784,590

Contour Design Assigned Patent for Sporting Event Display Device System

Contour Design, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,783,854, initially filed Oct. 22, 2019) developed by Anton Khinchuk, Burlington, Massachusetts, for a “sporting event display device system.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,783,854.PN.&OS=PN/10,783,854&RS=PN/10,783,854

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Aircraft Derived Spread Spectrum Landing System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,706, initially filed Jan. 29, 2018) by four co-inventors for an “aircraft derived spread spectrum landing system.” The co-inventors are David M. Cooper, New York, Dominick J. Gasparri, West Milford, New Jersey, Andrew Hunton, Nutley, New York, and Joel D. Reiss, Bloomfield, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,706.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,706&RS=PN/10,782,706

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Orthoscopic Projection Lens

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,509, initially filed Sept. 14, 2018) by eight co-inventors for an orthoscopic projection lens. The co-inventors are Mark L. Oskotsky, Mamaroneck, New York, Michael J. Russo Jr., Roslyn, New York, Daniel Engheben, Commack, New York, Erik L. Hugel, Garden City, New York, Shawn C. Reven, Greenlawn, New York, Vincent Lipari, Whitestone, New York, Jerry Ma, Flushing, New York, and Yueli Zhang, Saint James, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,509.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,509&RS=PN/10,782,509

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Multi-Channel Sensor Output Signal Protocols

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,366, initially filed Oct. 11, 2017) developed by Logan Stewart, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “multi-channel sensor output signal protocols.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,366.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,366&RS=PN/10,782,366

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensors with Self-Test

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,363, initially filed Nov. 17, 2017) by six co-inventors for “systems and methods for magnetic field sensors with self-test.” The co-inventors are P. Karl Scheller, Dover, New Hampshire, James E. Burgess, Strafford, New Hampshire, Steven E. Snyder, New Boston, New Hampshire, Kristann L. Moody, Strafford, New Hampshire, Devon Fernandez, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Andrea Foletto, Annecy le Vieux, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,363.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,363&RS=PN/10,782,363

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Method for Applying Force to Device

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,217, initially filed May 23, 2019) by six co-inventors for a “system and method for applying force to a device.” The co-inventors are Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Grant A. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, John C. Anastasiou, New Boston, New Hampshire, Jonathan Parker, Henniker, New Hampshire, and Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,217.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,217&RS=PN/10,782,217



Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensors for Determining Position Magnet

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,152, initially filed Aug. 16, 2017) by three co-inventors for “magnetic field sensors and method for determining position and orientation of a magnet.” The co-inventors are Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France, Andrea Foletto, Annecy le Vieux, France, and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,152.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,152&RS=PN/10,782,152

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Dynamic Weapon to Target Assignment

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,098, initially filed June 6, 2019) by two co-inventors for “dynamic weapon to target assignment using a control-based methodology.” The co-inventors are Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, and Ned B. Thammakhoune, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,098.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,098&RS=PN/10,782,098

Boyle Energy Services & Technology Assigned Patent for Method, Apparatus for Commissioning Power Plants

Boyle Energy Services and Technology, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,015, initially filed March 3, 2014) developed by Christopher J. Bloch, Kingwood, Texas, for a “method and apparatus for commissioning power plants.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,015.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,015&RS=PN/10,782,015

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Pipe Clamp

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,781,944, initially filed Sept. 27, 201) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for a pipe clamp. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,781,944.PN.&OS=PN/10,781,944&RS=PN/10,781,944

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for VISTA regulatory T Cell Mediator Protein, Vista Binding Agents

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,781,254, initially filed March 23, 2017) by two co-inventors for “VISTA regulatory T cell mediator protein, VISTA binding agents and use thereof.” The co-inventors are Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, and Lili Wang, Norwich, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,781,254.PN.&OS=PN/10,781,254&RS=PN/10,781,254

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems, Methods

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,780,220, initially filed Aug. 4, 2017) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,780,220.PN.&OS=PN/10,780,220&RS=PN/10,780,220

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Hemodialysis System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,780,213, initially filed Aug. 7, 2017) by eight co-inventors for a hemodialysis system. The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Brett A. Rudolf, Hooksett, New Hampshire, David E. Collins, Manchester, New Hampshire, Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,780,213.PN.&OS=PN/10,780,213&RS=PN/10,780,213

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Enclosure for Portable Hemodialysis System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,780,210, initially filed Oct. 20, 2017) by five co-inventors for an “enclosure for a portable hemodialysis system.” The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, Arun D. Chawan, San Francisco, California, and David E. Collins, Merrimac, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,780,210.PN.&OS=PN/10,780,210&RS=PN/10,780,210

Galvion Assigned Patent for Earphone, Helmet with Earphone

Galvion, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,779,604, initially filed Nov. 30, 2015) by five co-inventors for an “earphone and helmet with earphone.” The co-inventors are Stephane Lebel, St. Redempteur, Canada, Dominic Giroux Bernier, St-Gabirel de Brandon, Canada, Celine Gagnon, St-Jerome, Canada, Maryanne MacDougall, Lachine, Canada, and Richard Coomber, Beaconsfield, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,779,604.PN.&OS=PN/10,779,604&RS=PN/10,779,604

MITRE Assigned Patent for Robust, Resilient Timing Architecture for Critical Infrastructure

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 21 – MITRE, McLean, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,775,749, initially filed April 17, 2015) developed by four co-inventors for a “robust and resilient timing architecture for critical infrastructure.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey Dunn, Ellicott City, Maryland, Sean McKenna, Salem, New Hampshire, Cynthia E Martin, Ellicott City, Maryland, and Michael L Cohen, Bethesda, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,775,749.PN.&OS=PN/10,775,749&RS=PN/10,775,749

AFL Telecommunications Assigned Patent for Encircled Flux Compliant Test Apparatus

AFL Telecommunications, Duncan, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,206, initially filed Dec. 19, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for “encircled flux compliant test apparatus.” The co-inventors are Bin Liu, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Xiujiang Huang, Westford, Massachusetts, and Scott Prescott, Belmont, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,206.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,206&RS=PN/10,782,206

Carrier Assigned Patent for Flame Scanner with Photodiode Coupled to Signal Conditioner

Carrier, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,782,023, initially filed July 11, 2017) by three co-inventors for a “flame scanner with photodiode coupled to a signal conditioner to generate an output signal emulating an output signal of an ultraviolet tube flame scanner.” The co-inventors are Ronie Lavon, Derry, New Hampshire, William Glasheen, Derry, New Hampshire, and Dan Melanson, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,782,023.PN.&OS=PN/10,782,023&RS=PN/10,782,023