N.H. patents through Oct. 4

The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.





StanData Technology Assigned Patent for Power Adjustable Furniture Management Systems

StanData Technology, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,789,833, initially filed Oct. 19, 2018) developed by Thomas A. Benstein, Boca Raton, Florida, for “power adjustable furniture management systems and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,789,833.PN.&OS=PN/10,789,833&RS=PN/10,789,833

***

Spray Foam Distributors of New England Assigned Patent for Spray Foam Insulation Vent

Spray Spray Foam Distributors of New England, Woodstock, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,787,816, initially filed April 18, 2019) developed by George Spanos, Woodstock, New Hampshire, for a “spray foam insulation vent.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,787,816.PN.&OS=PN/10,787,816&RS=PN/10,787,816

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Expansion Joint System with Flexible Sheeting

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,787,808, initially filed Jan. 6, 2020) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for an “expansion joint system with flexible sheeting and three layers and interior members.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,787,808.PN.&OS=PN/10,787,808&RS=PN/10,787,808

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Joint Seal with Multiple Cover Plate Segments

Schul International, Pelham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,787,807, initially filed May 23, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “joint seal with multiple cover plate segments.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,787,807.PN.&OS=PN/10,787,807&RS=PN/10,787,807

***

Adimab Assigned Patent for Methods for Purifying Heterodimeric Multispecific Antibodies

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,787,500, initially filed April 8, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for “methods for purifying heterodimeric multispecific antibodies from parental homodimeric antibody species.” The co-inventors are Juergen Hermann Nett, Lebanon, New Hampshire, K. Dane Wittrup, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Maximiliano Vasquez, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,787,500.PN.&OS=PN/10,787,500&RS=PN/10,787,500

***

Albany International Assigned Patent for Pad Comprising Extruded Mesh

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,786,970, initially filed Nov. 28, 2018) developed by Robert A. Hansen, North Muskegon, Michigan, for a “pad comprising an extruded mesh and method of making thereof.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,786,970.PN.&OS=PN/10,786,970&RS=PN/10,786,970

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Waterjet Cutting Head Temperature Sensor

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,786,924, initially filed May 8, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “waterjet cutting head temperature sensor.” The co-inventors are Cedar Vandergon, New Brighton, New Hampshire, David Osterhouse, New Brighton, New Hampshire, Edward M. Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire, and Michael Hoffa, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,786,924.PN.&OS=PN/10,786,924&RS=PN/10,786,924

***

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Cleanline Threader

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,786,856, initially filed July 24, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a cleanline threader. The co-inventors are Larry Keith Gunter, Albertville, Alabama, Steven Douglas Hampton, Albertville, Alabama, Anthony Mack Ford, Crossville, Alabama, James Paul Birkholz, Huntsville, Alabama, and Ed Hayes, N/A. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,786,856.PN.&OS=PN/10,786,856&RS=PN/10,786,856



***

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Humidifier for Breathing Gas Heating

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,786,646, initially filed Feb. 19, 2014) developed by seven co-inventors for a “humidifier for breathing gas heating and humidification system.” The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland, Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland, William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, George McGarrity, Centreville, Maryland, Carl Buyer, Denton, Maryland, Kenneth Miller, Costa Mesa, California, and Peter Boyd, Charlottesville, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,786,646.PN.&OS=PN/10,786,646&RS=PN/10,786,646

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Device to Determine Volume of Fluid Dispensed

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,786,624, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “device to determine volume of fluid dispensed.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,786,624.PN.&OS=PN/10,786,624&RS=PN/10,786,624

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Systems for Wireless Control of Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,786,621, initially filed May 26, 2017) developed by 10 co-inventors for “devices, methods and systems for wireless control of medical devices.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Kevin A. Durand, Westborough, Massachusetts, Gregory R. Lanier Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Gregg W. Rivinius, Bedford, New Hampshire, Gerald M. Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire, Bob David Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,786,621.PN.&OS=PN/10,786,621&RS=PN/10,786,621

***

Kent Island Holdings Assigned Patent for Locking Suture

Kent Island Holdings, Greenland, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,786,243, initially filed Feb. 28, 2014) developed by Frederick Arnold Bunge, Sylvania, Ohio, for a locking suture. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,786,243.PN.&OS=PN/10,786,243&RS=PN/10,786,243

***

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Assigned Patent for Surgical Device with Tandem Fasteners

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,779,819, initially filed June 19, 2017) by five co-inventors for a “surgical device with tandem fasteners.” The co-inventors are Matthew D. Holcomb, Morrow, Ohio, Jason L. Harris, Lebanon, Ohio, Michael J. Stokes, Cincinnati, Ohio, Mark S. Zeiner, Mason, Ohio, and Lawrence Crainich, Charlestown, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,779,819.PN.&OS=PN/10,779,819&RS=PN/10,779,819

***

Siemens Energy & Mikro Systems Assigned Patent for Cooling Configuration

Siemens Energy, Orlando, Florida, and Mikro Systems, Charlottesville, Virginia, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,787,911, initially filed June 11, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “cooling configuration for a gas turbine engine airfoil.” The co-inventors are Ching-Pang Lee, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Benjamin Heneveld, Newmarket, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,787,911.PN.&OS=PN/10,787,911&RS=PN/10,787,911

***

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Diagnosing, Treating Eyes Using Light Therapy

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,788,675, initially filed Aug. 12, 2019) by six co-inventors for “methods and systems for diagnosing and treating eyes using light therapy.” The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Brian T. Schowengerdt, Seattle, Washington, Rony Abovitz, Weston, Florida, and Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,788,675.PN.&OS=PN/10,788,675&RS=PN/10,788,675

***

Sealed Air Assigned Patent for Identification of Shrink-Wrapped Objects

Sealed Air, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,787,286, initially filed March 15, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for “identification of shrink-wrapped objects.” The co-inventors are Russell T. Christman, Dunstable, Massachusetts, Donald Durant, Andover, Massachusetts, David Cenedella, Shirley, Massachusetts, Michael Anthony Kalinowski, Nashua, New Hampshire, Thomas O. Orsini, Leominster, Massachusetts, and Steven E. Matson, Princeton, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,787,286.PN.&OS=PN/10,787,286&RS=PN/10,787,286

***

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Non-Uniform Memory Access Resource Assignment

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,788,989, initially filed July 6, 2018) developed by William Samuel Gray, Milford, New Hampshire, for a “non-uniform memory access (NUMA) resource assignment and re-evaluation.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,788,989.PN.&OS=PN/10,788,989&RS=PN/10,788,989

***

Sigma Labs Assigned Patent for Multi-Sensor Quality Inference

Sigma Labs, Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,786,948, initially filed Nov. 18, 2015) developed by seven co-inventors for a “multi-sensor quality inference and control for additive manufacturing processes.” The co-inventors are Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire, David D. Clark, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Matias Roybal, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Martin S. Piltch, Los Alamos, New Mexico, R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana, and Alberto Castro, Santa Fe, New Mexico. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,786,948.PN.&OS=PN/10,786,948&RS=PN/10,786,948