Men, you’ll be amazed to hear, take COVID-19 less seriously than women

in the U.S. right now, dudes – I think that’s an appropriate term to use here – are more likely to pretend that COVID-19 isn’t a big problem than women are.

That extremely non-surprising result, obvious to anybody who goes into any public area and counts the gender makeup of mask-wearing vs. non-mask-wearing individuals, is the conclusion of a study of Gallup poll results compiled by Dartmouth Prof. Deborah Jordan Brooks. You can read about it right here.

It is, I’m sure, sheer coincidence that more men get seriously ill and die from COVID than women.