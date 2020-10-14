New Hampshire patents through Oct. 18

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18.



***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Link 16 Transceiver with Integral Signal Nulling System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,805,035, initially filed May 22, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “link 16 transceiver with integral signal nulling system.” The co-inventors are David M. Cooper, New York, and John H. Chongoushian, Emerson, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,805,035.PN.&OS=PN/10,805,035&RS=PN/10,805,035

***

Astronics AeroSat Assigned Patent for Information Transfer Using Discrete-Frequency Signals

Astronics AeroSat, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,805,016, initially filed Dec. 19, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for an “information transfer using discrete-frequency signals and instantaneous frequency measurement.” The co-inventors are Richard P. Lizotte, Hudson, New Hampshire, Jonathan E. Epstein, Acton, Massachusetts, and John M. Wilson, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,805,016.PN.&OS=PN/10,805,016&RS=PN/10,805,016

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Electronic Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,804,822, initially filed July 8, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an “electronic circuit for reducing rotation speed of an unpowered electric motor.” The co-inventors are William Boyd Alcorn, Boylston, Massachusetts, Robert Stoddard, Lincoln, Massachusetts, and Timothy Reynolds, Westborough, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,804,822.PN.&OS=PN/10,804,822&RS=PN/10,804,822

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Calibration Using Quaternionic Scattering Models

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,804,605, initially filed Jan. 12, 2018) developed by Matthew C. Bromberg, Leominster, Massachusetts, for a “calibration using quaternionic scattering models.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,804,605.PN.&OS=PN/10,804,605&RS=PN/10,804,605

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for User Control Device for Transporter

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,802,495, initially filed April 13, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for the a “user control device for a transporter.” The co-inventors are Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,802,495.PN.&OS=PN/10,802,495&RS=PN/10,802,495

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Methods for Wireless Communications Between Components

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,802,451, initially filed April 27, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for wireless communications between components of a material processing system.” The co-inventors are Dana Labrecque, Plainfield, New Hampshire, and Christopher S. Passage, Sunapee, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,802,451.PN.&OS=PN/10,802,451&RS=PN/10,802,451

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Linearized Time Amplifier Architecture for Sub-Picosecond Resolution

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,802,447, initially filed May 17, 2019) developed by Kevin Grout, Chandler, Arizona, for a “linearized time amplifier architecture for sub-picosecond resolution.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,802,447.PN.&OS=PN/10,802,447&RS=PN/10,802,447

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Techniques for Building Pulse Trains

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,802,109, initially filed March 18, 2019) developed by Richard Schiffmiller, Teaneck, New Jersey, for “techniques for building pulse trains of emission sources.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,802,109.PN.&OS=PN/10,802,109&RS=PN/10,802,109

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Quick Disconnect Mount for Muzzle Attachments

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,801,796, initially filed May 15, 2019) developed by Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire, for a “quick disconnect mount for muzzle attachments.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,801,796.PN.&OS=PN/10,801,796&RS=PN/10,801,796

***

Enfield Engine Assigned Patent for Power Delivery Devices

Enfield Engine, Enfield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,801,590, initially filed Aug. 23, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “power delivery devices for reciprocating engines and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Nicholas A. Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire, and Ryan Thomas Kiley Sanders, Enfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,801,590.PN.&OS=PN/10,801,590&RS=PN/10,801,590

***

ABY Enterprise Assigned Patent for Door Stop

ABY Enterprise, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,801,238, initially filed May 22, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a door stop. The co-inventors are Robert Cox, Salisbury, Massachusetts, Yash Patel, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Alexander Paul Bond, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,801,238.PN.&OS=PN/10,801,238&RS=PN/10,801,238

***

Roofers’ Advantage Products Assigned Patent for Multi-Part Underlayment for Building Envelope Details

Roofers’ Advantage Products, Wakefield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,801,206, initially filed April 4, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “multi-part underlayment for building envelope details.” The co-inventors are Jonny E. Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Benjamin J. Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,801,206.PN.&OS=PN/10,801,206&RS=PN/10,801,206

***

GTAT Assigned Patent for Method for Producing Bulk Silicon Carbide

GTAT, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,801,126, initially filed Sept. 5, 2014) developed by four co-inventors for a “method for producing bulk silicon carbide.” The co-inventors are Roman V. Drachev, Bedford, New Hampshire, Parthasarathy Santhanaraghavan, Nashua, New Hampshire, Andriy M. Andrukhiv, Hollis, New Hampshire, and David S. Lyttle, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,801,126.PN.&OS=PN/10,801,126&RS=PN/10,801,126

***

Crane Security Technologies, Visual Physics Assigned Patent for Polymeric Sheet Material

Crane Security Technologies, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Visual Physics, Alpharetta, Georgia, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,800,203, initially filed July 16, 2015) developed by three co-inventors for a “polymeric sheet material for use in making polymeric security documents such as banknotes.” The co-inventors are Samuel M. Cape, Woodstock, Georgia, Paul F. Cote, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Jonathan D. Gosnell, Cumming, Georgia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,800,203.PN.&OS=PN/10,800,203&RS=PN/10,800,203

***

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Sprinkler Drop Bracket for Intersecting Downlight

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,799,739, initially filed Aug. 14, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “sprinkler drop bracket for intersecting downlight.” The co-inventors are Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island, and Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,799,739.PN.&OS=PN/10,799,739&RS=PN/10,799,739

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Cassette System Integrated Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,799,628, initially filed June 12, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for a “cassette system integrated apparatus.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,799,628.PN.&OS=PN/10,799,628&RS=PN/10,799,628

***

XenoTherapeutics Corp., XenoTherapeutics Inc. Assigned Patent for Xenotransplantation Products

XenoTherapeutics Corp., Enfield, New Hampshire, and XenoTherapeutics Inc., Boston, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,799,614, initially filed October 4, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “Xenotransplantation products and methods.” The co-inventors are Paul W. Holzer, Enfield, New Hampshire, Jon Adkins, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Rodney L. Monroy, North Fort Myers, Florida, and Elizabeth J. Chang, Pittsford, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,799,614.PN.&OS=PN/10,799,614&RS=PN/10,799,614

***

Visual Physics, Crane Security Technologies Assigned Patent for Polymeric Sheet Material

Visual Physics, Alpharetta, Georgia, and Crane Security Technologies, Nashua, New Hampshire, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,800,203, initially filed July 16, 2015) by three co-inventors for a “polymeric sheet material for use in making polymeric security documents such as banknotes.” The co-inventors are Samuel M. Cape, Woodstock, Georgia, Paul F. Cote, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Jonathan D. Gosnell, Cumming, Georgia. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,800,203.PN.&OS=PN/10,800,203&RS=PN/10,800,203