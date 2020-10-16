Vermont embraces ‘virtual battery’ w/ homeowners’ Tesla Powerwalls

Green Mountain Power’s pilot program in which the utility controls Tesla Powerwall batteries in hundreds of customer homes to create a virtual statewide energy-storage system as gotten the official stamp of approval: Regulators have given it a “tariff,” or an amount that the utility can collect for using the system to regulate the grid.

Greentech Media has a good story about it here. New Hampshire is tiptoeing toward similar systems but hasn’t gotten beyond the small-pilot stage yet; Vermont is way ahead of us.