N.H. patents through Nov. 1

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.



Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Operating Plasma arc Processing Systems



Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,820,401, initially filed Aug. 25, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for "operating plasma arc processing systems at reduced current and gas pressure levels and related systems and methods." The co-inventors are Shreyansh Patel, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Qinghua Liu, Etna, New Hampshire, Junsong Mao, Hanover, New Hampshire, Richard Pavlik, Enfield, New Hampshire, Zheng Duan, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Bruce P. Altobelli, Grantham, New Hampshire.



Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Enhanced Mobile Base Station

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,820,150, initially filed July 9, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for an "enhanced mobile base station." The co-inventors are Murali Talluri, Shirley, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Reconstruction of Average Motor Supply Current

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,819,257, initially filed Sept. 5, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "reconstruction of an average motor supply current using phase current measurement." The co-inventors are Kamyar Khosravi, Manchester, New Hampshire, Masahira Kurihara, Edinburgh, United Kingdom, Andrew Adib, Musselburgh, United Kingdom, and Robert D. Christie, Fife, United Kingdom.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for RFID System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,819,004, initially filed July 15, 2019) developed by David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for an RFID system.

Ensconce Data Technology Assigned Patent for Method for Completing Secure Erase Operation

Ensconce Data Technology, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,817,211, initially filed April 23, 2015) developed by two co-inventors for a "method for completing a secure erase operation." The co-inventors are Daniel H. Casperson, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and David Christopher Mackensen, Temple, New Hampshire.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor for Detecting Absolute Position

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,816,366, initially filed Jan. 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "magnetic field sensor for detecting an absolute position of a target object." The co-inventors are Dominik Weiland, Sandhausen, Germany, Nathan Shewmon, Heidelberg, Germany, and Syed Bilal Ali, Heidelberg, Germany.

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Adjustable Fitting Assembly

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,816,108, initially filed Aug. 30, 2018) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for an adjustable fitting assembly.

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Cross-Linked Fatty Acid-Based Biomaterials

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,814,043, initially filed Oct. 26, 2017) developed by seven co-inventors for "cross-linked fatty acid-based biomaterials." The co-inventors are Keith M. Faucher, Milford, New Hampshire, Hui Tang, Acton, Massachusetts, Paul Martakos, Pelham, New Hampshire, Theodore Karwoski, Hollis, New Hampshire, Alison Sullivan, Acton, Massachusetts, Greg Melville, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Scott E. Corbeil, Litchfield, New Hampshire.

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM OCT. 25 – NOV. 1

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Augmented Reality Systems

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,813,619, initially filed May 9, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for "augmented reality systems and methods for user health analysis." The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Charlotte Dorothea Wilhelmina Vinkers, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Atkinson Kramer, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Remote Maintenance Initiation

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,818,146, initially filed May 9, 2019) by nine co-inventors for "remote maintenance initiation and communication for an automated machine." The co-inventors are Eric Dryer, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeffrey R. Goertz, Liberty, Missouri, Douglas Scott Wilson, Nashua, New Hampshire, Carl, Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael Matthew Wisser, Fort Mill, South Carolina, Edwin Andrew Wegleitner, Aiken, South Carolina, Colleen Marie Powers, Shiloh, Illinois, Gary L. Best Jr, Acworth, Georgia, and Jennifer Ann Raley, Charlotte, North Carolina.