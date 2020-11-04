Right-to-repair expansion wins big in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has the country’s best right-to-repair law, although it only cover certain aspects of automotive repair information. On Tuesday it got better: Voters overwhelmingly enlarged it by a 75% to 25% margin, which is getting close to North Korea levels of victory. Reports the Globe:
Under the newly approved Right-to-Repair law — which drew at least $43 million in spending, the most for a ballot question in state history — automakers will be required to provide car owners and independent mechanics with access to wireless mechanical data, known as telematics, starting with model year 2022 cars.
