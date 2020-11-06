Electric plane coming to Cape Cod-based airline

The power-to-weight ratio of batteries and electric motors doesn’t seem like they’d work for aviation, but who knows: An Israeli company called Eviation says that by 2022 it will deliver a 9-passenger electric airplane to Cape Air, a small airline that connects Cape Cod to parts of New England and also flies charters.

Here’s the story from CleanTechnica, which points out the difficulty: “30% of the takeoff weight of a typical commercial aircraft is jet fuel. At 8,000 lbs, the weight of tje battery is 60% of the plane’s takeoff weight.”

A regional airline’s short hops and relatively high ticket price might make that work. Maybe.