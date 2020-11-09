N.H. patents through Nov. 6

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Cooling Plasma Cutting System

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,827,600, initially filed April 13, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “cooling plasma cutting system consumables and related systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Sung Je Kim, Santa Clara, California, Jesse A. Roberts, Cornish, New Hampshire, and Shreyansh Patel, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,827,600.PN.&OS=PN/10,827,600&RS=PN/10,827,600

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for BDI Based Pixel for Synchronous

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,827,135, initially filed Nov. 26, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “BDI based pixel for synchronous frame-based and asynchronous event-driven readouts.” The co-inventors are James A. Stobie, Duxbury, Massachusetts, and R. Daniel McGrath, Lexington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,827,135.PN.&OS=PN/10,827,135&RS=PN/10,827,135

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Aperture Feed Network with Common Mode Rejection

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,826,173, initially filed Jan. 18, 2019) developed by Andrew Cannon Maccabe, Milford, New Hampshire, for an “aperture feed network with common mode rejection.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,826,173.PN.&OS=PN/10,826,173&RS=PN/10,826,173

***

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Method for Identifying Non-Exactly Matching Text

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,824,809, initially filed May 19, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “method for identifying non-exactly matching text.” The co-inventors are Melissa Kutsch, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jessica Moran, Rye, New Hampshire, Brian Amend, Rye, New Hampshire, and Sean Glerum, Dover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,824,809.PN.&OS=PN/10,824,809&RS=PN/10,824,809

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Fast-Switching Driver Circuit for Inductive Load

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,823,789, initially filed Sept. 24, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “fast-switching driver circuit for an inductive load.” The co-inventors are Conrado Rossi, Montevideo, Uruguay, Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Maria C. Costa, Bristol, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,823,789.PN.&OS=PN/10,823,789&RS=PN/10,823,789



***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Light Sensing Apparatus with Automatic Gain Control

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,823,611, initially filed Sept. 12, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “light sensing apparatus with automatic gain control.” The co-inventors are Dimitre P. Dimitrov, Wayland, Massachusetts, and Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,823,611.PN.&OS=PN/10,823,611&RS=PN/10,823,611

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,823,586, initially filed Dec. 26, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor having unequally spaced magnetic field sensing elements.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,823,586.PN.&OS=PN/10,823,586&RS=PN/10,823,586

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Methods of Immune Therapy with Anti-Cd154 Antibodies

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,822,423, initially filed July 24, 2017) developed by Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, for “methods of immune therapy with anti-CD154 antibodies having Fc modifications.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,822,423.PN.&OS=PN/10,822,423&RS=PN/10,822,423

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Hockey Blade with Wrapped, Stitched Core

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,821,342, initially filed Oct. 29, 2018) developed by Adam Gans, Prevost, Canada, for a “hockey blade with wrapped, stitched core.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,821,342.PN.&OS=PN/10,821,342&RS=PN/10,821,342

***

TSME Assigned Patent for Surgical Optical System with Heads Up Display

TSME, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,820,962, initially filed Jan. 12, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “surgical optical system with heads up display.” The co-inventors are Tom C. Pagonis, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Simon Beylin, Upton, Massachusetts, Michael J. Kang, Seattle, Washington, and Eric W. Young, Granite Bay, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,820,962.PN.&OS=PN/10,820,962&RS=PN/10,820,962

***

Dartmouth College, California Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Embedded Sensors with Bio-Chemical Interfaces

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,820,844, initially filed July 21, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for “canary on a chip: embedded sensors with bio-chemical interfaces.” The co-inventors are Axel Scherer, Barnard, Vermont, and Arti Gaur, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,820,844.PN.&OS=PN/10,820,844&RS=PN/10,820,844



***

Oath Assigned Patent for Deploying Dynamic Geo-Fences

Oath, Dulles, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,820,145, initially filed June 14, 2017) by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for deploying dynamic geo-fences based on content consumption levels in a geographic location.” The co-inventors are Bryce Barrand, Ashburn, Virginia, and Patrick McDevitt, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,820,145.PN.&OS=PN/10,820,145&RS=PN/10,820,145

***

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Automatically Establishing Operative Communication Channel

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,827,015, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) by nine co-inventors for a “system for automatically establishing operative communication channel with third party computing systems for subscription regulation.” The co-inventors are Alicia C. Jones-McFadden, Fort Mill, South Carolina, Suma Nagappa Kumaraswamy, Santa Clara, California, Matthew Hsieh, Charlotte, North Carolina, Scott R. Enscoe, Charlotte, North Carolina, Elizabeth Ann Miller, Brooklyn, New York, Alicia Anli Salvino, Rockville, Maryland, Daniel Shilov, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael Anderson, Colleyville, Texas, and Raghav Anand, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,827,015.PN.&OS=PN/10,827,015&RS=PN/10,827,015