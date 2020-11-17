N.H. Democrats in House to use ranked-choice voting

When New Hampshire House Democrats meet Thursday to choose their leader for the upcoming legislative session, they’ll use ranked choice voting for the first time.
So says WMUR in this story, which also says this is “unique to New Hampshire,” a puzzling statement.
At this particular time, it’s an effective way in multi-candidate contests to be able to rank you your preferences are so that people may not get their first choice, but with enough people combined it will be their first choice or second choice to get a strong leader,” Cushing said. “I think it moves toward a consensus.”