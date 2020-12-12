N.H. patents through Dec. 13

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13.

Evolution RF Assigned Patent for Small Cell Mobile Signal Aggregator



Evolution RF, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,863,584, initially filed March 19, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "small cell mobile signal aggregator." The co-inventors are Steven P. Maniglia, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Hocine Djennas, Concord, New Hampshire, and Scott Goodrich, Hancock, New Hampshire.



Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Cell ID Disambiguation

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,863,395, initially filed Aug. 18, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for a cell ID disambiguation. The co-inventors are Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Murali Talluri, Shirley, Massachusetts.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Optimized Train Solution

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,863,391, initially filed March 11, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an optimized train solution. The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for RCCC to Monochrome Interpolator

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,863,128, initially filed Jan. 15, 2019) developed by Alberto M. Magnani, Danville, California, for a "RCCC to monochrome interpolator."

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Methods for Simulation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,863,121, initially filed July 22, 2019) developed by Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii, for "systems and methods for simulation."

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Xx/Xn Protocol Programmability

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,863,007, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for Xx/Xn protocol programmability. The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts.

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Protecting Networks from Cyber Attacks, Overloading

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,862,909, initially filed June 19, 2015) developed by three co-inventors for "protecting networks from cyber attacks and overloading." The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Steven Rogers, Leesburg, Virginia, and John Daniel Scoggins Sr., Leesburg, Virginia.

Galvion Assigned Patent for Modular Share Pack Battery

Galvion, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,862,320, initially filed Sept. 10, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "modular share pack battery." The co-inventors are Steve Carkner, Ottawa, Canada, Len Donais, Ottawa, Canada, and Eric Lanoue, Ottawa, Canada.

Wafer Assigned Patent for Multi-Layer Liquid Crystal Phase Modulator

Wafer, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,862,219, initially filed Oct. 30, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a "multi-layer liquid crystal phase modulator." The co-inventors are Dedi David Haziza, Kiryat Motzkin, Israel, and Eliyahu Harush, Mizpe Aviv, Israel.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Low-Light-Level CMOS Image Sensor Pixel

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,861,892, initially filed Nov. 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a "low-light-level CMOS image sensor pixel." The co-inventors are Robert Daniel McGrath, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Stephen P. Tobin, Carlisle, Massachusetts.

Halo Maritime Defense Systems Assigned Patent for Presence-Based Automatic Gate Operation for Marine Barriers

Halo Maritime Defense Systems, Newton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,861,270, initially filed Jan. 31, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "presence-based automatic gate operation for marine barriers and gate systems." The co-inventors are Eric H. Rines, Manchester, New Hampshire, Judson DeCew, Rochester, New Hampshire, and Eric G. Johnson, Danvers, Massachusetts.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Wide Field of View F-Theta Lens

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,859,798, initially filed Sept. 6, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a "wide field of view F-theta lens." The co-inventors are Mark L. Oskotsky, Mamaroneck, New York, Daniel Engheben, Roslyn Heights, New York, Vincent Lipari, Whitestone, New York, and Michael J. Russo Jr., Roslyn, New York.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,859,643, initially filed Jan. 30, 2018) developed by Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, for a "magnetic field sensor having sensing element placement for reducing stray field sensitivity."

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Suppression of Electro-Magnetic Attributes Via Second Laser

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,859,503, initially filed Dec. 17, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an "enhancement or suppression of electro-magnetic attributes via second laser." The co-inventors are Yannick C. Morel, Falls Church, Virginia, Peter A. Budni, Nashua, New Hampshire, Peter A. Ketteridge, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Michael L. Lemons, Antrim, New Hampshire.

Standex International Assigned Patent for Method for Magnetically Sensing Position of Magnetic Target

Standex International, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,859,399, initially filed June 7, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "method and apparatus for magnetically sensing the position of a magnetic target." The co-inventors are Andrew Burgess, Plymouth, Massachusetts, Hayden Fletcher, St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Alexander S. Vinnage, Loveland, Ohio.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Additively Manufactured Mechanical Multistage Ignition Sequencer

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,859,359, initially filed May 15, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for an "additively manufactured mechanical multistage ignition sequencer." The co-inventors are Michael J. Shaw, Epsom, New Hampshire, Benjamin K. Campbell, Nashua, New Hampshire, Ryan Dippel, Arlington, Massachusetts, Matthew M. Hall, Nashua, New Hampshire, Andrew Kaye, Alamo, California, John A. Mitchell, Amherst, New Hampshire, William R. Samuels, Wilton, New Hampshire, Timothy W. Spence, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Heather A. Wickman, Hollis, New Hampshire.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Product Dispensing System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,859,072, initially filed Oct. 26, 2012) developed by two co-inventors for product dispensing system. The co-inventors are Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire.

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Anti-CD154 Antibodies

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,858,439, initially filed April 15, 2019) developed by Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, for "anti-CD154 antibodies having impaired FcR binding and/or complement binding properties and related therapies."

Segway Assigned Patent for Control of Power-Assisted Payload Carrying Vehicle

Segway, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,858,027, initially filed June 8, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for a "control of a power-assisted payload carrying vehicle using operator-applied force sensing." The co-inventors are Michael J. Casey, Bedford, New Hampshire, Kimberley A. St. Louis, North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Nicholas A. DeAngelis, Boston, Massachusetts, Benjamin C. Minerd, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Robert M. Bowman, Bow, New Hampshire, and Jason A. Swift, Bedford, New Hampshire.

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for 3D weaving Material

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,857,436, initially filed March 3, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for "3D weaving material and method of 3D weaving for sporting implements." The co-inventors are Jean-Frederik Caron Kardos, Lorraine, Canada, and Mathieu Ducharme, Prevost, Canada.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Infusing Fluid

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,857,293, initially filed May 2, 2017) developed by 10 co-inventors for an "apparatus for infusing fluid." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Jonathan Parker, Contoocook, New Hampshire, Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael S. Place, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

206 Ortho Assigned Patent for Implantable Polymer for Bone

206 Ortho, Deerfield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,857,261, initially filed May 17, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for an "implantable polymer for bone and vascular lesions." The co-inventors are Jeffrey A. D'Agostino, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Andrew J. Carter, Stow, Massachusetts, Craig M. Jones, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Arthur C. Watterson, Nashua, New Hampshire.

RAI Strategic Holdings Assigned Patent for Method for Assembling Cartridge for Smoking Article

RAI Strategic Holdings, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,856,570, initially filed Nov. 2, 2017) developed by 26 co-inventors for a "method for assembling a cartridge for a smoking article." The co-inventors are Frederic Philippe Ampolini, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Timothy Brian Nestor, Advance, North Carolina, Jack Gray Flinchum Jr., Clemmons, North Carolina, Wayne Douglas Brown, Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Nicholas Harrison Watson, Westfield, North Carolina, Charles Jacob Novak III, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Paul Andrew Brinkley, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, James Robert Covino, Haverhill, Massachusetts, John DePiano, Burlington, Massachusetts, Edward Louis Dickinson, Leicester, Massachusetts, Eugene R. Harris, Groton, Massachusetts, Kevin Edward Keough, Canton, Massachusetts, David Jay Smith, Needham, Massachusetts, John Hook, Temple, New Hampshire, Michael LaCourse, Manchester, New Hampshire, Robert Metcalf, Peterborough, New Hampshire, Steven Hart, Acton, Massachusetts, David Pelletier, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Marc Bourque, Weare, New Hampshire, Nathaniel Cambray, Litchfield, New Hampshire, John William Wolber, Nashua, New Hampshire, James William McClellan, Hollis, New Hampshire, Steven R. Mongillo, Oneonta, New York, Frank S. Silveira, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Michael Laine, Newburyport, Massachusetts, and Quentin Paul Guenther Jr., Winston-Salem, North Carolina.